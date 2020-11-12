It has been over a decade since the incident that came to be known as the “Miracle on the Hudson,” and the aviation industry’s need for pilots like Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger waned.
Sullenberger’s heroic emergency water landing in 2009, described as “the most successful ditching in aviation history” by a National Transportation Safety Board official, became a subject of nonstop media coverage that turned the captain, then a 57-year-old former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, into a national celebrity.
While the national fervor around the incident died down, it still lives in the minds of New Yorkers, particularly those in Queens who live in the vicinity of New York City’s two international airports, where issues around the aviation industry play an important role in local development and politics.
The Miracle on the Hudson raised two big issues that require continuous attention from aviation authorities: the importance of preventing aircraft bird strikes as well as giving training to new pilots that rigorously prepares them for emergency scenarios.
Shortly after the 155 passengers and crew on US Airways Flight 1549 took off from Laguardia Airport on January 15, 2009, the jetliner struck a flock of Canada geese — which were sucked into the plane’s two engines, causing both to lose power. As the plane lost its thrust, Sullenberger had to choose whether to try to make it to an airport or to do an emergency landing on the Hudson River.
As a New York Terminal Radar Approach Control operator attempted to clear runways for him at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, it became clear to Sullenberger that the only option was for an emergency ditch.
“We can’t do it... We’re gonna be in the Hudson,” Sullenberger told the operator.
The passengers experienced about 90 seconds of descent, before the plane landed in the middle of the North River section of the Hudson. With water flooding into the plane through open doors and holes in the fuselage, the crew evacuated the passengers through window exits onto an inflatable slide and raft.
Though there were a number of minor injuries during the ditching, and a few serious ones as well, all of the passengers survived. Sullenberger and his co-pilot, Jeff Skiles, pulled off something extraordinary. New York Waterway ferries and U.S. Coast Guard boats arrived quickly and were able to rescue the last passenger within thirty minutes of the landing.
For the public, Flight 1549 transformed the risk of bird strikes from a hypothetical into a tangible reality. James Hall, chairman of the NTSB from 1994 to 2001, said that the risks had been clear to him for years, but the incident created the will to tackle the issue head on.
“We at the board were trying to increase the awareness of birds and wildlife as an issue because they were coming up in our accident investigations,” he said.
In the year after the accident Archie Dickey, a biology professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s College of Arts and Sciences, developed a guidebook for addressing wildlife hazards to airports in which he recommended studying and controlling the habitat around airports in order to manage species that could be dangerous to planes.
But before the report was released, the United States Department of Agriculture took some drastic steps in New York to address the threat of Canada geese head on. In the summer of 2009, the agency rounded up 1,235 geese at 17 sites around the city and gassed them to death.
By 2012, following the incident and an awareness campaign by the Feds that encouraged pilots and airport personnel to report bird strikes, the number of reported strikes had risen to 10,726 annually.
In April 2012 U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) introduced federal legislation that would remove some of the red tape around bird culling by giving the USDA more authority to round up geese on National Park Service land.
That year an omnibus agricultural bill would have made it so that if the Federal Aviation Authority determines that a population of Canada geese in National Park Service land presents a threat, the USDA has to publish a geese management plan that would detail the removal of geese on all applicable land within a year. The bill passed the Senate, but failed to pass the House.
Most recent reports leveled wildlife strikes off at 11,000 to 13,000, annually, according to a USDA report on the 10th anniversary of the Miracle on the Hudson incident in 2019.
In addition to bird culling procedures, technology is still in development that might help prevent bird strikes as well. The USDA recently reported that two areas of research involve the evaluation of bird-detecting radar systems at airports and the use of lighting systems to chase off birds.
But under the reality of the COVID pandemic, a new threat has emerged to aviation safety. Hall said that in the current state of the aviation industry, the most important factor to preventing catastrophes like Flight 1549 in the coming years will be an increased emphasis on pilot training.
Hall worries that when the aviation industry was forced to cut its flight capacity to a quarter of what it was pre-pandemic, it may have forced a generation of pilots with years of familiarity with specific airports and know-how on handling emergencies into early retirement. United Airlines said in October it was cutting about 22,000 jobs through voluntary leaves and retirements, as well as layoffs and furloughs, according to Crain’s. American Airlines said it was cutting 19,000 jobs last month.
“A lot of these pilots have been furloughed. A lot may have retired. As they add the flights back, you’re not going to have the same type of experience. You’re going to have to compensate with training,” Hall said.
For him, the lesson of the Miracle on the Hudson is the importance of investing in human capital.
“I was looking back at some of [Sullenberger’s] comments and I thought one of the most important one is automation does not totally eliminate errors,” said Hall.
