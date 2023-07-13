The Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce is partnering with GrowNYC to operate the Flushing Greenmarket, which had its first run of the season last Wednesday.
Now in its eighth year, the farmers market opened up shop at Bowne Playground, located at Sanford Avenue and Union Street, for the first time last week. In years past, the market had been at Maple Playground, but it moved this year due to ongoing renovations at the park.
Groceries at the market are primarily from Dutchess County’s Breezy Hill Orchard and Knoll Krest Farm Orchard — which sell some fruits, cider, baked goods, eggs, pasta and soups — and Orange County-based R & G Produce Vegetables.
Since its inception, according to John Choe, the chamber’s executive director, the greenmarket has aimed to combat food insecurity in Flushing. But those behind it are especially concerned with giving residents healthy options for their families to eat.
“Flushing — unlike other neighborhoods — is not a food desert,” he said. “We actually have a lot of competition from regular supermarkets and grocery stores.
“So people have a lot of options in Flushing, but what people don’t always have an option [for] is [to] really understand where their food is coming from.”
Choe said the market has modeled its efforts largely on the Jackson Heights Greenmarket, which is available Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 34th Avenue between 79th and 80th streets.
“For people of a certain age where, maybe you’re younger and you have children, [the Jackson Heights market] is something that really attracts that kind of demographic,” he said. “We’re trying to ... provide something similar in Flushing.”
But doing that while keeping costs low is a challenge, Choe said. “That’s definitely something that we want to expand on — how do we make it more affordable for the local residents?” he said. “I don’t have an answer. I think that’s a long-term project for us to figure out.” He added that rising food costs across the country are no help in that regard.
The greenmarket does, however, accept payment through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps. WIC & Senior FMNP coupons, and Greenmarket Bucks are also accepted, as are some Healthfirst OTC Plus and Humana Healthy Options allowances.
Choe emphasized that the greenmarket also helps create a space for residents to gather. “It’s really about building the community, giving people a space to come be part of a neighborhood,” he said.
In the process, the greenmarket sparks business in the area.
“We definitely want to promote as much local economic activity as possible,” he said.
Noting the increasing number of banks and chain stores lining Main Street, he added, “The development of Flushing is moving in a certain direction, where the rents are so high that a lot of small, local mom-and-pop stores can’t operate anymore.
“It’s not healthy to have that kind of unbound local economy.”
The Flushing Greenmarket will be open every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Nov. 29.
