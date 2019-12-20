Flushing waterfront under public review

The Flushing Waterfront Revitalization Plan has moved into its next phase after entering its public review period on Monday, Dec. 16.

The Flushing Willets Point Corona Local Development Corp. submitted proposals to the Department of City Planning to redevelop the 29-acre stretch of waterfront industrial property and surrounding land in Downtown Flushing. The DCP and LDC held a commission meeting Dec. 16, on the projected goals of the plan, which will implement nine community, commercial and residential facilities if approved after its seven-month public review period. The project will lie between 40th Road to the south, College Point Boulevard to the east, 36th Avenue to the north and Flushing Creek to the west.

“This is a really important area for the development of Downtown Flushing,” said state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing), who plans to meet with the developers in the coming months. “I think it’s important that we start the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure process ... and take a careful look at how it’s going to affect the surrounding community, how we can fine-tune some of the needs that are unique to the Flushing community. We ought to see what community amenities they are going to provide for the community because I don’t think we should just go ahead and rubberstamp a process. Community input is important.”

The new plans to revitalize Flushing’s waterfront began in June 2018 when the project received an official Brownfield Opportunity Areas designation from Gov. Cuomo. The BOA program, dedicated to giving localities the tools to fast-track revitalization efforts and transform long-polluted sites into economic development drivers, granted $1,505,700 to the project.

The proposed project aims to extend Downtown Flushing to the waterfront, improve pedestrian flow and vehicular movement, add affordable housing and improve the water quality of Flushing Creek.

“It’s about time!” said state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing). “The recent renderings are still abstract but it’s good to see people are thinking about a plan.”

Community Board 7 has the opportunity to evaluate the plans and vote approval or disapproval for the project before the borough president has the opportunity to do the same. The project will ultimately pass to the City Planning Commission, which has the power to bestow the final approval or kill the plans for good.

In the case the commission approves the project, construction is expected to begin in 2020, and all components are expected to be complete and fully operational by 2025.