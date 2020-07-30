After receiving the most votes in a nationwide poll, Flushing Town Hall won a $20,000 grant to maintain its virtual education programming for children.
CIT Group administered the Acts of Caring online poll, which called on users to vote for one of 10 nonprofits that could benefit from additional funding. Each organization featured in the poll received a $10,000 grant from the bank holding company, but the winning organization’s grant was doubled at the end of voting.
“While the world has changed, our mission has not. People turn to the arts in times of crisis, and Flushing Town Hall is committed to serving the diverse communities of Queens, the larger city, and now through our online programming, audiences across the globe,” Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek said in an email. “Our team is working tirelessly to adapt to what the community needs as we all navigate the COVID-19 pandemic together. Without the support from CIT Group and other generous funders, we would not be able to continue creating content that reaches thousands of students of all ages.”
Flushing Town Hall faced organizations from Oregon, California, Florida, New Jersey, Illinois and Nevada and won with 29.3 percent of the vote. The second place organization, Mission 22, finished with 22.9 percent of the votes.
The funding will be used to further the organization’s educational series for children and families that was created in early April in response to the pandemic — the cultural institution’s Teaching Artists and performers transferred their programming to an online platform to engage their audiences from the comfort of their homes.
Global Arts for Global Kids: Arts Education, Arts Equity is an arts education series available weekdays where participants can enjoy short videos of music and dance from various cultures, such as China, Colombia and India. An at-home activity follows each lesson, and families are encouraged to post short videos of themselves trying the dances and activities in their own homes.
Upcoming programs include the ongoing opportunity to submit artwork to a community art exhibition; Call and Response: Grief, Resiliency and Hope; Virtual World Dance Camp; and the monthly Louis Armstrong Virtual Jazz Jam.
“CIT is proud to join with our customers to support the needs of our communities, and the work of Flushing Town Hall resonated the most with our online community,” CIT Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Gina Proia said in a statement. “We are pleased to support their work in offering virtual culture and enrichment programming to families during this time when we need to find innovative ways to stay connected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.