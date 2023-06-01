The Federation of Chinese American Associations USA attracted crowds of people to Union Street in Downtown Flushing last Saturday morning as it held its Dragons and Lions Dancing Festival.
The event, scheduled for the final weekend of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, was designed to showcase Chinese culture through several traditional performances.
At top, Dragon Dance NY, the Xu Family Lions Dance Group and the Zhonghua Zhiqing Dancing Team joined forces for a routine for the ages. Above, students from the New York Shaolin Temple Kung Fu Center show off their moves.
