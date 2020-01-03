Flushing sees first pedestrian death in city in 2020

The first pedestrian fatality in the city in 2020 took place in Flushing at around 5:50 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Ok J. Kang, 74, was crossing the Northern Boulevard mid-block in front of her apartment building, near Parsons Boulevard in Flushing, when she was struck, police said.

She was struck by a 2015 Jeep Cherokee traveling westbound on Northern Boulevard. EMS responded and transported the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, a 43 year-old male, remained at the scene. No arrests have been made and the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

Northern Boulevard has taken the unwanted moniker of the “Boulevard of Death” from Queens Boulevard in recent years. The death of a 70-year-old victim in Corona in September 2018 marked the ninth in less than two years. A March 2017 study from the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene found older adults represented 37 percent of all pedestrian fatalities though they only made up 13 percent of the city’s population.