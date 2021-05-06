A 15-year-old boy minding his own business in Forest Hills became another victim of anti-Asian violence last Saturday.
Police said he was alone near 99th Street and 62nd Drive when three teenagers approached him and began calling him slurs. The harassment turned violent after the 14-, 15- and 18-year-old perpetrators began whaling on the boy, who sustained minor injuries and was sent to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
The incident is just one of the 42 reported attacks against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in New York City this year. Crimes targeting the AAPI community made up about 44 percent of all hate attacks in the city as of May 5, according to rolling NYPD hate crime data.
To condemn the increasing prejudice, leaders across the city marched in Flushing May 2, the second day of Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and one day after the young man was attacked by his own peers. The “We Belong Here: Queens Rises Against Hate” rally drew hundreds of Queens residents, as well as elected officials from across the city and throughout the state to march a 1.5-mile lap through the streets, beginning and ending outside Flushing Town Hall.
“There is no magic vaccine that will suddenly bring this pandemic of prejudice against our Asian-American community to an end. Instead, it is on every one of us to be that vaccine and to stand up as one, united community to end hate in all its hideous forms,” Borough President Donovan Richards, who organized the rally, said. “Here in The World’s Borough, an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us. This is why we march: to show those who would spew bigotry that they will never succeed, and that Queens will never be a place of hate.”
The 109th Precinct, which encompasses Flushing and other neighborhoods with substantial AAPI populations, has reported the second-most hate attacks since the start of 2021 compared to other precincts throughout the city with six of its seven incidents targeting Asian Americans. Only the 14th Precinct, which covers South Midtown, reported more with all seven of its hate crimes AAPI-charged.
The numbers are expected to be much higher, however, and are underreported. A bill by Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) that would make it easier for victims to report attacks and encourage them to speak up, recently passed the U.S. Senate and is expected to come before the House sometime in this next few weeks. City Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) introduced a resolution April 29 that calls on Congress and President Biden to pass the act as incidents continue to mount.
“The relentless attacks on Asians throughout the country need to be acknowledged and fought by every state in the union,” he said in a statement. “This requires federal action to make sweeping changes in the way we deal with hate crimes, especially in areas where there may not be large Asian populations, and law enforcement may not have the linguistic or cultural competence to address hate crimes and bias incidents as they occur.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.