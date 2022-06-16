In light of the recent incidents of horrifc gun violence in Buffalo, NY and Uvalde, Texas, roughly 40 Flushing residents and business owners gathered outside the La Jornada Food Pantry on Roosevelt Avenue Sunday afternoon to march against hate and violence, many of them wearing white to pay tribute to their victims.
“The most important thing we can do today is to remember those families ... those families in Texas, those families in Buffalo, those families throughout the country that have suffered the pain of weapons uncontrolled, given to people uncontrolled,” Pedro Rodriguez, La Jornada’s executive director, said before the march began. “Today, we are asking the government of the United States to control the people who use those weapons [and] control the people who sell those weapons.”
The march was organized by the Flushing Hate Free Zone campaign, which, established in February 2022 by the MinKwon Center for Community Action in partnership with the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce, aims to combat hate crimes and violence through community partnerships.
Executive Director of the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce John Choe addressed the importance of solidarity among the Flushing organizations. “We’ve been reaching out to different organizations representing different parts of the community,” he said.
Community groups that sponsored and participated in the event included the Flushing Interfaith Council, La Jornada Food Pantry, the Free Synagogue of Flushing, the Healing Hearts Ministry of Macedonia AME Church, Flushing High School and the Bahá’“ Community of Queens.
Participants, including children and seniors, marched down Main Street toward Flushing High School, holding photos of recent victims of gun violence and white flowers to honor their memories.
Rodriguez said that ending the march at Flushing High School was intentional. Referring to the victims of the Robb Elementary shooting, he said, “They never made it to high school, but today we’re going to walk them there ... and say that they belong there, they don’t belong in a tomb.”
As the participants marched, they chanted together, “Flushing is a hate-free zone!”
Among the more prominent voices in the crowd was Michael Howard, who encouraged his fellow community members to continue lifting their voices. “Keep it going!” Howard called out in between chants.
“[What] brings me here is because I believe in anti-white supremacy,” Howard later told the Chronicle. A resident of Far Rockaway, Howard “rushed” to Flushing to march alongside residents before going home for the day.
Corona resident Elna Tullock, who often attends community events focused on advocacy and education, voiced her support for the campaign. “The main thing about hate: Today it’s me, tomorrow it’s you,” she said. “It’s the thing to do to be there to support each other. If you’re able to, come out [and] give support.”
When participants reached the school, they gathered to hear closing words from Principal Ignacio Accardi.
“We fully support you in stopping hate, violence and bigotry in all forms,” he said. “Flushing High School stands with you and will continue to support your efforts in all that you do.”
Rodriguez then invited participants to place the pictures of the children and the white flowers on benches in front of the school, and led the group in a moment of silence in honor of the victims.
Participants stood close to one another as they honored the victims, unified in their pursuit against hate and violence.
Wearing a “Hate-Free Zone” T-shirt, Hailie Kim, a housing coordinator for MinKwon, emphasized the significance of community solidarity. “It is really important that we gather together all members of our community, because we can’t defeat hate alone,” she told the Chronicle. “And when you bring communities together, you have a stronger background to fight whatever it is you need to fight.”
