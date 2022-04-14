The Queens Public Library announced last Thursday afternoon that the Flushing branch will officially reopen on April 25.
It will be first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 that the library has been able to offer full service. After reopening to process requests in July, it offered to-go service from November 2020 to March 2021, at which point it was used as a Covid vaccination site. That came to a halt in mid-June when the building’s HVAC system failed. In July, it was announced that the branch would be closed indefinitely.
In February, however, the Chronicle reported that the library would offer some service in the spring.
On March 4, QPL CEO and President Dennis Walcott told the press and elected officials on a tour of the library, where construction is ongoing, that the goal was to reopen by Easter.
Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), who was among those officials on the tour, was thrilled by Thursday’s news.
“I’m so pleased that we finally have a definite date for the reopening of the Flushing Library,” she said in a statement. “The library is truly the heart of this community, especially for our large immigrant population. More than just a place to check out books, it is essential to our seniors and families, as well as a place for students to gather after school.”
Also on that tour was Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), who was equally excited about the update. “The Flushing Library has been a pillar of the community and a gem of the Queens Library system. It has been such an exceptional resource for area residents, and I am excited that it will be opening its doors again soon,” she said in a statement. “I cannot wait, and look forward to the many who use this facility being able to again take advantage of all that it has to offer.”
The branch will, for the most part, be open the same numbers of hours each week as it was prior to the pandemic. Though initially, QPL had said it would not open the branch on Sundays for the time being, citing staffing concerns, the library announced Tuesday afternoon that Sunday service will resume on May 1, from 12 to 5 p.m.
Noting that opening the library has been a complex process, Walcott touted it as a victory for both the institution and its clientele.
“Striking this balance has been an enormously complicated undertaking that involved a great deal of thought, time, and creativity,” he said in a statement to the Chronicle. “Our team came up with a solution that enables us to carry out our mission as we work to provide greater access to all the resources Flushing offers, and the staff at Flushing have done an outstanding job making sure the library is as ready, inviting, and inspiring as possible when the public returns. They are very much looking forward to welcoming back our customers.”
But the road ahead for the Flushing branch, which has been said to be the nation’s busiest library, is still a long one. The addition of a second elevator and the renovation of the existing one are expected to take until July 2023; that work will take place at night, Monday through Friday, allowing for the branch to open.
On top of that, the building’s HVAC system is still in need of replacement. Though its heating capabilities are still functioning, the HVAC’s cooling system is not. A trailer with a “temporary chiller” is slated for set-up outside the library in the next few weeks. QPL said last Thursday evening that the HVAC replacement will occur within the next two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.