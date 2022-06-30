The Flushing High School Varsity Baseball team recently won the Public School Athletic League Division AA championship, bringing home the title for the first time since 1948 and completing their undefeated season.
Councilmember Sandra Ung, center, held a ceremony in honor of the Red Devils on Monday on their own turf, Leavitt Field.
A Flushing High School graduate herself, Ung was particularly excited. In congratulating the team, she joked, “I don’t remember us having much athletic success when I was a student, so I am going to have to claim this title partially as my own.”
— Sophie Krichevsky
