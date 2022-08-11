A group of Flushing-based community organizations has joined forces to give food to those in need, providing a temporary option in light of the eviction of La Jornada at the end of July. The ad hoc group, dubbed the Flushing Food Collaborative, had a pilot run of the makeshift pantry last Thursday afternoon outside the Free Synagogue of Flushing on Sanford Avenue, where it will hold court every Thursday at 1 p.m.
“We feel as a community it is important for someone to step up and address this issue,” said John Choe, executive director of the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce. “No one in government — either in city government, state or federal government — has said they’re going to do anything to help, and so we feel an obligation to come forward and support the community in its greatest needs.”
The office of Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) declined to comment on Choe’s remarks when asked.
The collaborative was able to cobble together 150 bags of food from various other area groups, collecting scallions, snow peas, raisins, canned goods and more. Member organizations include the MinKwon Center for Community Action, the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce, Flushing Hate Free Zone, the Free Synagogue of Flushing, Kissena Synergy, the Flushing Interfaith Council, the First Baptist Church of Flushing and UA3, among others.
As the Chronicle previously reported, La Jornada, the food pantry that until recently was based in the Bland Houses, was effectively evicted from the space after the New York City Housing Authority alleged that the pantry had been disruptive to the complex’s day-to-day operations and that there were health and safety violations that had gone unaddressed. Pedro Rodriguez, La Jornada’s executive director, said the pantry had passed all of its health and sanitation inspections.
La Jornada left the Bland Houses July 31. Though a City Hall spokesperson previously told the Chronicle that it is working to find a new space for La Jornada, Rodriguez said that there is currently no plan for a new Flushing location.
That has left many of those who relied on La Jornada — the only pantry in Downtown Flushing and the borough’s largest — without many options. Several of Thursday’s volunteers, including Corinne Wilson, help at other area pantries; she reported a significant uptick in attendance elsewhere since La Jornada stopped serving food July 23.
Diana Leifels, who had volunteered at La Jornada for eight years, recalled telling regulars that the pantry was closing.
“A lot of them just didn’t believe it,” she told the Chronicle. “After it was over ... they were coming to the Bland Houses.”
The Flushing Food Collaborative hopes it can fill that void. Rodriguez praised the effort.
“It is great that they are doing it,” he told the Chronicle.
The collaborative has been clear, however, that this is a temporary solution.
“Our organization’s position is that we want to help incubate something, at least. We’re just kind of getting some of the pieces together,” said Kevin Kang, speaking on behalf of the MinKwon Center, where he serves as director of development. “Operationally, we’re not interested in running a pantry, especially at the size of La Jornada.”
Choe noted that those who have helped run and organize the collaborative have been crucial.
“We have a very diverse group of volunteers, so we couldn’t have done this without them,” he said. “Their networks, their language skills — this is all very much a collaborative effort.”
Though the pilot event was somewhat underattended, that is in part due to the fact that the group was not sure how much food it could secure by that afternoon, and therefore, did not advertise as widely as it may have.
“We didn’t want to overpromise,” said Leona Chin of Kissena Synergy, who was volunteering last Thursday.
But volunteers were optimistic turnout will improve. “They always come out,” Wilson said.
