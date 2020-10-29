The Flushing busway pilot plan will begin within the next two weeks, the Department of Transportation announced Oct. 23, cementing a controversial change that has been delayed five months.
The project, originally scheduled to begin in June, will close off vehicular traffic for the 0.6-mile stretch of Main Street from Northern Boulevard to Sanford Avenue to speed up bus service. Though commuters rallied behind the plan, area businesses opposed it, claiming it would reduce patronage from customers who drive into Downtown Flushing.
The section of Main Street set to be altered already features bus and truck priority treatments in the southbound direction that resulted in a 23 percent increase in bus speeds between 2017 and 2018, according to the Mayor’s Office.
The new announcement came shortly after Mayor de Blasio was pressed by a bus rider on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show.”
“I can tell you that on these commutes we feel forgotten and like nobody cares ... when you made that promise to us students, essential workers and bus riders to finally make us a priority on our own streets with 20 miles of busways and bus lanes, I don’t know if you’ll understand how that made us feel seen and heard as bus riders in a way that we really don’t during our daily commute, but its been five months now and we’re still waiting, stuck in traffic and packed buses,” said Zeke, a Queens College student who relies on mass transit to get to school.
De Blasio agreed that bus service has long been neglected — “That’s not what I want in New York City, I want everyone to be seen and heard” — but admitted that the initial plan to expand busways by 20 miles before the end of 2020 was too ambitious. The new threshold, the mayor said, will be closer to 17 miles.
“We have a particular issue in Flushing with community organizations and leaders and businesses that we’re addressing, but this is the way of the future — to keep expanding the speed and the reach of bus service ... the future of New York City is mass transit,” he said.
But the small businesses in Flushing also feel ignored by the city in the same way the bus riders have.
“They’re frustrated ... The business community is struggling to get back, and now comes the busway. The Main Street busway is a problem. It’s a project where the community feels it’s not the right time,” DianSong Yu, executive director of the Downtown Flushing Transit Hub Business Improvement District, told the Chronicle.
Yu said that the community might have been more willing to accept the test pilot in normal circumstances, but fears reduced parking and traffic flow for passenger cars will deter a large percentage of consumers from shopping in the area.
The Flushing BID conducted a survey among small businesses from July to September, which found that nearly 98 percent of Downtown Flushing businesses opposed the project. Of the 231 shopkeepers that participated in the questionnaire, the owners of only two felt the change could make a positive impact, and one remained neutral.
In an attempt to take concrete steps against the project, the Flushing Chinese Business Association, representing nearly 1,500 businesses, sought legal representation to push against the MTA, which operates the bus lines. The fight never escalated to a lawsuit, but the organization and city agencies met several times to discuss the busway.
City Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) had requested that the DOT delay the project until the already struggling businesses had a stronger economic foothold.
“This is the wrong plan at the wrong time and could be the dagger in the heart of what was once a vibrant Flushing community,” he said in an Oct. 16 statement.
Community Board 7 had joined the businesses in opposition to the plan, and at the Oct. 26 meeting Chairperson Gene Kelty expressed his hopes that Koo would continue fighting against the busway. Kelty had said in July that he would be one of presumably many consumers who will take their business elsewhere where finding parking for out-of-the-neighborhood shoppers would be easier.
The DOT has not revealed a specific date for when the busway will be implemented, but said that some changes, such as street markings, sign installations and parking mitigations, will begin in the next two weeks.
