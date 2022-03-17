A 2-year-old girl was assaulted by a 31-year-old man in Flushing on Friday morning, police said. After yelling at the child’s grandmother, the man flipped the stroller that Sophia, the toddler, was sitting in while her grandmother had stepped away to throw out garbage.
According to the New York Police Department’s press office, the perpetrator, Christopher Elder, was arrested and charged with assault, harassment, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child for the incident.
Sophia suffered a laceration to her head, the NYPD said. She was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, where she was treated for her injuries with stitches.
This is not the first time in recent memory that Elder allegedly has carried out an attack on a child.
According to the NYPD, on Dec. 12, he was arrested and charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child after he approached a 9-year-old and her mother, pushed the girl to the ground and struck her mother in the face.
That incident occurred in front of 44-41 Kissena Blvd. — only two blocks away from where Elder allegedly flipped the stroller, which was at the corner of 45th Avenue and Robinson Street, according to the NYPD.
Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) made note of Elder’s record in her statement on the matter last week.
“I was disturbed to hear of the incident this morning at 45th Avenue and Robinson Street, where a two-year-old girl was hurt when an emotionally disturbed man flipped the cart she was riding in,” her statement reads.
Ung continued, “I am glad the 109th Precinct made a quick arrest, but with eight prior arrests and a history of mental illness, it’s vital this individual is taken off the streets. My office is in contact with the 109th Precinct and will be following this closely.”
According to the Queens District Attorney’s Office, Elder was sent to jail without bail on Saturday. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 28.
