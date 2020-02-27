Even with more than 13 weeks left in the season, Queens already has reported the highest number of flu cases since at least the 2016-17 season.
According to the weekly updated state Department of Health flu tracker, as of Feb. 20 Queens has reported 17,485 influenza cases thus far this season, which began on Oct. 5 and ends in the third week of May.
The Queens cases this flu season so far is 182.3 percent higher than the 2016-17 season, which accounted for 6,194 cases, and the difference continues to grow. Statistics for the borough prior to the 2016-17 season were not available on the DOH flu tracker site.
The spike in Queens flu cases is a reflection of the increase occurring throughout the state — Gov. Cuomo has been urging his constituents to take precautions against the illness as flu cases in the state this season are expected to set record-high levels since the DOH began tracking them during the 1998-99 season.
The borough reached its peak of 2,425 cases between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, and they have been slowly declining since — the most recent update between the week of Feb. 9 and 15 reported 1,746 cases — but reported cases in other counties across the state continue to rise.
“As flu season has not yet peaked across New York, I urge everyone to remain vigilant and take simple precautions to protect themselves and their families,” Cuomo said in a Feb 13 released statement. “I encourage all New Yorkers older than six months to get their flu shot — it’s not too late.”
Initial concerns over the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID19, overshadowed the rising influenza rates, but with zero confirmed cases in the state elected leaders urge New Yorkers to turn their attention to the rapidly spreading flu.
The DOH issued a statewide health advisory alerting healthcare providers to the dramatic increase in flu activity across the state on Jan. 3, the same week that Queens saw a 149 percent increase in cases from the same week a year prior.
Since 2016, Queens has typically reported an overwhelming number of influenza Type A cases compared to Type B, but this season Type A makes up approximately 53.5 percent of cases while about 46.4 percent are Type B. Fewer than 1 percent are unspecified cases.
Queens reported the third-highest number of cases in the state, following Brooklyn with 18,640 and the Bronx with 17,712.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the DOH urge New Yorkers to receive an influenza vaccine and to continue safe practices such as washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Individuals are also encouraged to avoid close contact with sick people, to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces and to take precautions for others if one were to become ill, such as staying home if feeling unwell and covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue that should then be immediately discarded.
The vaccine is especially important for people at high risk for complications from influenza, including children under age 2, pregnant women and adults over age 65, according to the CDC. People with pre-existing conditions, such as asthma and heart disease, are also at greater risk, as are individuals with weakened immune systems due to disease or medications such as chemotherapy or chronic steroid use. The influenza virus can spread easily by coughing or sneezing, so it is also important that family members and people in regular contact with high-risk individuals get the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.