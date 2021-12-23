A Middle Village man has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for threats he posted on social media back in January, including threats to kill U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).
Eduard Florea, 41, was sentenced last Thursday by U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee in federal court in Brooklyn.
He was wanted for a series of threats made on social media that were connected with the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol.
Florea did not go to Washington, DC to take part, but did post on Jan. 6 that he and others intended to travel there and intended to be armed when they did so.
The FBI and the Joint Terrorism Task Force found more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition in his home during a raid last Jan. 12, though Florea had a New York State conviction for a firearms-related felony on his record.
He pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting threats to injure and one count of possessing ammunition after having been convicted of a felony back in August.
Komitee could have sentenced Florea to up to 15 years.
“With today’s sentence, the defendant faces serious consequences for threatening the life of United States Senator Raphael Warnock as part of his effort to foment violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in connection with attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election,” said Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, in a statement issued by is office.
“This office is deeply committed to protecting our democratic institutions and preserving our democracy, and will vigorously prosecute those who would undermine our founding principles as a nation by threatening the safety of our elected representatives or those who seek elected office.”
Back on Jan. 5, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Florea posted “We need to all come to an agreement ... and go armed ... and really take back Washington.” A few minutes later, Florea posted, “Tomorrow may very [well] be the day war kicks off ... ”
At 11:53 p.m. the same day, Florea posted, “Warnock is going to have a hard time casting votes for communist policies when he’s swinging with the f---ing fish.”
In the early morning hours of Jan. 6, the day Congress met to certify President Biden’s election, at approximately 12:42 a.m., Florea referenced Sen. Warnock and stated, “Dead men can’t pass sh-t laws ...”
On Jan. 6, 2021, with the Capitol under seige, Florea made a number of posts about traveling to Washington, including:
• “Mine are ready ... I am ready ... we need to regroup outside of DC and attack from all sides ... talking to some other guy ... I will keep watching for the signal.”
• “I am awaiting my orders ... armed and ready to deploy ...”
• “Guns cleaned loaded ... got a bunch of guys all armed and ready to deploy ... we are just waiting for the word”
• “Me and some guys are gearing up to head in ... where are you ... 3 cars already are enroute ...all armed.” and
• “It’s time to unleash some violence.”
