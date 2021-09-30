Wreckage from Hurricane Ida remains an issue for many Queens residents, from the particulars of flood insurance to clogged storm drains and the disposal of flood-damaged goods. Questions about all of that came up at a town hall hosted by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards last Wednesday night.
“In light of the damage caused by Ida, why hasn’t there [been] more continuous effort to clean the storm drains and sewers,” read one public question, and “why can’t you pick up flood damaged goods from businesses and why do we have to pay for it,” read another question for the Department of Sanitation.
The town hall took place at the Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens in Astoria and focused on issues in northwestern Queens. It was the first in a series of regional town halls that will take place across the borough throughout the next month, and the Borough President’s Office also announced that another separate virtual one will take place to further address the storm.
“I really wanted to get these regional town halls started because we want to ensure that government is being responsive to each and every one of you,” said Richards, who won renomination in the Democratic primary for borough president in June. “It doesn’t mean we’re going to get it right every single time but working collectively together, we can improve the conditions in our community.”
Representatives from the NYPD, the Departments of Sanitation, Transportation and Parks, the New York City Housing Authority, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Comptroller’s Office were present, giving updates and answering questions submitted by the public.
Outdoor dining and the Open Streets programs came up as well, along with housing issues including recent NYCHA funding, affordable housing and parking around the Queensbridge Houses. Reckless driving and illegal dirt bikes were also on the docket.
But city officials and the public’s questions kept coming back to Hurricane Ida.
“Even if you were not affected directly by the flooding event, I believe everyone knows someone who was,” said Raymundo Gonzales, an emergency management specialist at FEMA.
“It’s important to note that we try to manage expectations. FEMA is not a substitute for flood insurance. FEMA is designed to make your residence livable, sanitary and safe but it will not cover all of your losses. It is designed to meet basic needs,” said Gonzalez.
Flood insurance is increasingly important for all homeowners, even outside of direct flood zones, as Hurricane Ida showed. Claims need to be filed through homeowner’s insurance first and the maximum that FEMA can grant is $36,000.
A Disaster Recovery Center at Queens College in Flushing was established to aid residents who were impacted by the recent storm.
Issues regarding effects of the storm were also addressed by Iggy Azzara, borough chief of Queens West for the Sanitation Department, and Brian Honan, vice president of the Office of Intergovernmental Relations at NYCHA. Azzara explained that the Sanitation Department does not typically deal with businesses as laws preclude that, but it could visit a site in “extraordinary circumstances” to see if an exception can be made. “The short answer is, it’s possible but not likely,” he said.
Honan mentioned boiler problems in the Woodside Houses that NYCHA expects will persist through the winter and he discussed the proposed federal funding coming to the agency. Talk of the federal infrastructure bill under debate in Washington came up several times, especially in regard to public and affordable housing and questions about residential and commercial rent controls. If passed, the bill is expected to bring $80 billion for public housing nationally.
“Rather than use it the way we used it for the [Hurricane] Sandy funding, we’re not going to go in and replace individual items, like a boiler or a roof, or things like this; this is going to be comprehensive rehab. This is going to be getting inside people’s apartments, replacing their kitchens and bathrooms and upgrading their apartments, but also getting into the systems,” said Honan. “The type of funding that we’re talking now would get us, for the first time in the history of NYCHA, comprehensive rehab.”
Richards elaborated on the bill, pointing out that the proposed legislation is expected to include specific borough allocations as well as mechanisms for increased transparency, so the public will know how agencies are spending the money. “I want to make sure that that money is getting into the very developments we know have been hit hard here in Queens,” said Richards.
Other concerns raised at the town hall included illegal dirt bikes and ATVs throughout the area, especially in Astoria Park. Brent Weitzberg, deputy chief of staff for Richards, read one question from the public aloud: “I realize it is a difficult task, but will it take someone getting killed before the NYPD cracks down on illegal dirt bikes and e-bikes?”
Assistant Chief Galen Frierson responded, “There is enforcement out there; the thing is if it’s going on in your neighborhood, it’s still a problem.”
“We’re not chasing folks because God forbid, we chase someone and someone hurts someone or hurts themselves, then it becomes an NYPD issue,” he said. “We will continue to do it safely but again it’s an ongoing issue,” he continued.
Police monitor social media for leads and have weekend initiatives targeting the illegal dirt bikes and ATVs, Frierson said. They also rely on 311 calls and he urged residents to reach out to their local neighborhood coordination officers.
Borough President Richards also stressed the importance of using 311 to file any complaints and encouraged people to download the 311 app.
The full town hall can be viewed on Queens Public Television at qptv.org. Further town halls will take place in Southeast, northeast, and southwest Queens through October.
