At a town hall in response to the flooding left by the Sept. 13 rainstorm, Flushing residents made their frustrations with persistent flooding issues known. Though at the time, the Department of Environmental Protection emphasized that homeowners should install backwater valves or check valves — which prevent sewage from the sewer system from flowing into a given home — residents were far from satisfied with that answer, and pointed to the need for updates to the area’s sewer infrastructure.
Now, it seems those residents — and the rest of the borough — may be a couple steps closer to getting both of those things.
The City Council last week unanimously approved a bill to establish a program that provides financial aid for the purchase and installation of backwater valves. Meanwhile, the U.S. House passed a bill that includes nearly $120 million worth of funding for improvements to the borough’s sewer system.
The legislation comes just over a year after Hurricane Ida, which caused devastating flooding throughout the borough and took 11 Queens lives as a result. Since then, heavy rainfall and chronic flooding, like that seen on Sept. 13, has continued to plague the borough.
Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest), who chairs the Council Committee on Environmental Protection and was the bill’s first sponsor, was thrilled. “This is welcome news for my constituents — many of whom repeatedly experience property damage as a result of backflow during heavy rainfall,” he said in a statement. “Backwater valves are a crucial tool to mitigate damage from wastewater backing up into homes.”
Regarding the passage of the federal bill, Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), who allocated the federal money and has consistently advocated for improved infrastructure, said, “Constituents shouldn’t have to worry if their homes, cars and streets will flood every time rain is forecasted, and the House’s passage of my legislation gets us one step closer to remedying the problem.”
The federal funding still needs to pass in the U.S. Senate and be signed into law by President Biden. As such, many of the details have yet to be determined.
The backwater valve bill, however, is only awaiting Mayor Adams’ signature. That would only be the beginning of the process, though. The bill calls for a Department of Environmental Protection study assessing the benefits of backwater valves by December 2024. The financial program itself must be established by April 2025, and would prioritize areas that regularly have backflow issues.
The financial assistance program will only apply to backwater valves — not check valves, a spokesperson for Gennaro clarified. Though they serve the same purpose, the mechanics of the two differ slightly. The same spokesperson said it is not yet clear whether the program would subsidize backwater valves or provide reimbursements for them. That will be determined following the DEP study.
Nor is it clear how much money city residents would get for backwater valves. The price of the valves varies for buildings of different sizes. According to Gennaro’s office, valves for one- to two-story buildings can cost between $3,000 and $5,500, and $5,000 to $7,000 for mid-sized buildings, though that number exceeds $14,000 for large buildings, like high rises and hospitals.
