Damage from the flooding brought on by Winter Storm Elliott at the end of December likely caused two cars on the same block in Hamilton Beach to catch fire and also drew attention to the struggle fire trucks have getting onto the narrow blocks off of 104th Street.
On Dec. 23, the night after the storm, one car on 164th Avenue caught on fire — and it spread to the owner’s home.
Then, last Sunday, another car, a Buick sedan, burst into flames.
West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Spinelli says the car fires are certainly linked to damage sustained from the flooding.
Three weeks after the storm, some car owners are thinking that their vehicles have dried out and can be started again, but Spinelli says that is not the case.
“Electrical systems and saltwater don’t mix and it’s causing them to short out,” he said.
“If your car was hit by saltwater, don’t even attempt to start it,” he added. “Have it towed to a mechanic.”
Those are the only incidents he knows of so far in which a fire was caused but in other cases, he says, drivers started their cars and they started smoking so they disconnected the battery in time.
But the two fires did draw attention to another longstanding issue. The blocks off 104th Street in Hamilton Beach, such as 164th, are narrow and making the turn onto them is tight, especially for emergency vehicles, as cars are often parked all the way up to the corner.
“When people do park in those immediate corner spots on all of the blocks, it makes it very difficult to maneuver an emergency vehicle,” said Spinelli. “Instead of doing one swift right-hand turn to go down the block, you’ll make the turn, you’ll have to back up, you’ll have to reposition the vehicle. Drive forward, back, forward, back. It’s almost like a comedy skit just to get on the block.”
Roger Gendron, president of the New Hamilton Beach Civic Association, has now requested again for the Department of Transportation to install “daylighting” measures on those blocks, which would prohibit parking for 15 feet from corners.
The DOT says it is working with the community and exploring daylighting at multiple intersections in Hamilton Beach.
Gendron learned that, on the night after the storm, when the first car caught fire, a family experienced a medical emergency on 164th Avenue and an ambulance had similar struggles getting onto the block.
The fire apparatus responding to the vehicle fire the same day skimmed the building on that corner while trying to avoid a car parked opposite it — the same car that was again parked there during the most recent incident, Gendron said.
Although the WHBVFD is adept at maneuvering the streets of Hamilton Beach and has vehicles suited for it, Spinelli said the daylighting measures would help.
“It would shave seconds off if these vehicles were not parked there,” he said.
In addition to widespread damage to homes throughout southern Queens during Elliott, many cars were totaled as well.
The civic is pushing for all community members impacted by the storm to complete a damage assessment through the city to help show FEMA the extent of the damage and get financial assistance for it. The form can be found at bit.ly/3iQgEVk.
