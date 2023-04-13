U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, center, toured the Ravenswood Generating Station in Long Island City on Tuesday with U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez, right, to highlight President Biden’s Investing in America agenda that includes funding for the conversion to clean energy.
Ravenswood is one of a handful of sites in the Long Island City-Astoria area that will transition from fossil fuel to renewable sources or will be replaced by new green infrastructure in the coming years.
