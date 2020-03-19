Hatred is alive and well in South Richmond Hill as an unidentified woman set fire to a flag at the entrance of the Shri Tulshi Mandir temple.
The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. on March 12 as surveillance footage taken from the temple clearly shows.
The unidentified woman was seen igniting the flag before running off. She then returned as firefighters arrived on the scene.
According to the temple’s spiritual leader, Pandit Lakhram Maharaji, the woman spoke to the FDNY and told them she was trying to light a cigarette. Not believing her story the firefighters contacted NYPD. She fled the scene before they arrived. The NYPD is investigating whether the incident constitutes a hate crime.
“It is very sad the way human beings think sometimes,” said Pandit Lakhram Maharaji.
Police said the building was not damaged as a result of the fire. The whereabouts of the woman are unknown.
The flag the woman burned is known as a Durga-Puja, which represents peace and the triumph of good over evil.
Anyone with information about the video is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1 (888) 57-74782.
