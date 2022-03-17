Councilmember Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) gathered along with Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Councilmembers Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) and Mercedes Narcisse (D-Brooklyn) and more at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park Unisphere on Monday to present his five-point plan for expanding New York City parks.
Krishnan was appointed chair of the City Council’s Parks and Recreation Committee at the start of the term. At the time, he said, “Our parks are a matter of social justice.”
That sentiment was abundantly clear as he presented the five-point plan on Monday.
“The issue of parks in our city is a social justice issue. It is a public health issue, it is a racial justice issue and an immigrant justice issue,” he said in his remarks. “For far too long in this city, we have not invested in neighborhoods like mine — in Jackson Heights and Elmhurst — and immigrant communities and communities of color throughout our city that have some of the least amount of green space.” Krishnan added that, out of all 51 Council districts, his ranks 50th in terms of park space per capita.
That notion was evident in one of the plan’s five points, all of which he outlined in a series of tweets later that day: Krishnan is pushing to provide waterfront access to all New Yorkers.
“Like trees and green space, living shorelines provide critical health benefits and absorb and clean tidewaters,” Krishnan said in a tweet. “Yet the vast majority of them in NYC are inaccessible to communities of color or undermined by luxury development. We must protect our waterfronts.”
Likewise, Krishnan called for every ZIP code in the city to receive a new or updated playground within the next five years.
“Playgrounds are essential outdoor community spaces. NYC has fewer playgrounds per person than 68 of the 100 largest cities,” he tweeted Monday afternoon. “Our playgrounds are often in disrepair, especially in NYCHA housing. We must invest in playgrounds in all zip codes. This is a racial justice issue.”
Those updates and additions could be aided by the creation of a Parks Construction Authority, one of Krishnan’s other proposals.
“The average timeline to complete a typical park is 7 to 8 years,” Krishnan tweeted. “We must create a new Parks Construction Authority to build faster and more efficient[ly].”
On top of that, the plan calls for 1 million additional trees to be planted citywide by 2030.
Krishnan also proposed a $1 billion investment in park maintenance. “Most major U.S. cities spend between 1-2% of their city budgets on parks. NYC Parks receives even less now than it received during the ’70s financial crisis. That must change with this budget,” Krishnan said in a statement.
In his preliminary budget, Mayor Adams set aside about $433 million for parks and recreation, less than 1 percent of the budget.
Richards praised Krishnan’s plan. “Our parks are the anchors of our #Queens neighborhoods, and each community deserves a first-class space to call their own,” he tweeted Monday. “@voteshekar‘s five-point plan for parks he unveiled today brings us closer to that goal, and I look forward to doing what I can to make it a reality.”
Ung, too, was optimistic about the plan, and tweeted that she was “proud” to attend Monday’s unveiling. “The pandemic underscored just how important parks are to our well-being and that of our community,” she said.
