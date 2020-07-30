Some residents at the Bland Houses in Flushing got their cooking gas restored after months of waiting, but some are still holding out five months later.
Two gas lines at the New York City Housing Authority complex were interrupted to address a broken gas cock in one building and a gas leak in another, affecting 20 total apartments. Both service interruptions affect cooking gas only and were unrelated to heat or hot water service.
Several area elected officials penned a July 2 letter to NYCHA, the Department of Buildings and Con Edision demanding the agencies take action. About three weeks later, Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) and City Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) announced that the service had been restored for half of the affected residents.
“The restoration of gas service at the Bland Houses is great news for affected tenants, and I am pleased to have played a role in helping to resolve this issue,” Meng said in a statement. “These repairs are long overdue and should not have taken this long ... I hope that there will be no further service interruptions, and that any future repairs do not take many months to fix.”
Gas service was restored to the 10 affected apartments at the 133-40 Roosevelt Ave. building on July 24. The residents had been without gas since March 24.
The remainder of the apartments, at 133-50 Roosevelt, have been without gas since Feb. 1 and have yet to have it restored. A NYCHA spokesperson said the service is expected to be fixed shortly.
“Gas service interruptions and restoration work are a matter of public safety that involves multiple partners and steps, including shutting off the gas service, making the necessary repairs and then inspections to safely restore service. Although this process could lead to lengthy restoration times, our NYCHA staff has been working toward restoration since the gas was first turned off on February 1st,” the spokesperson told the Chronicle in an email.
Those affected were provided with hot plates to cook their meals, but residents said those were in poor condition and took hours to properly prepare their food, a struggle that inspired the elected officials to write their early July letter to the housing agency — they argued that even if the hot plates worked adequately, that is not an acceptable long-term solution.
Meng and Kim had made separate visits to the Bland Houses to inspect the conditions at the affected apartments, finding them unacceptable, especially because many of the suffering tenants are frontline workers, seniors and families with children.
Before joining forces with the other elected officials in July, Kim penned a letter to NYCHA CEO and Chairperson Greg Russ and General Manager and COO Vito Mustaciuolo on June 20 claiming the residents have been without gas since January. He requested that NYCHA reduce the residents’ rent, as well as provide them with compensation.
“This is good if belated news for the tenants living without gas these past five to six months, and I am glad that the concerns we expressed as elected officials helped make the difference,” Kim said in the announcement. “Being forced to go without use of your stove during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic is unacceptable, and I hope the gas is restored for the remaining affected residents shortly.”
