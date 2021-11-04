Shake-ups appear to be continuing in the wake of a massive cheating scandal at Maspeth High School.
Sources have confirmed that teachers Danny Sepulveda, Keith Powell, Justin Lacoff, Chris Grunert and Nasreen Jawid have been reassigned after being served with charges of testing improprieties.
The story was first reported by the New York Post on Oct. 31.
While the term was not specifically defined by the city’s Department of Education, the school has been the subject of allegations that at least one teacher had provided students answers while proctoring Regents exams.
Sepulveda, who is the school’s wrestling coach, also has been charged with using inappropriate physical force on a student.
The scandal led to Khurshid Abdul-Mutakabbir, who had been principal since the school opened 11 years ago, being relieved of his duties in July as he awaits a termination hearing. Selin Alicanoglu was named interim acting principal at Maspeth effective Aug. 24.
The charges are the latest shoe to drop in a scandal that was uncovered two years ago when parents and whistleblowers made numerous allegations of improprieties at the school.
Failing to get satisfaction through the school or the DOE, they brought their concerns to Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village). Failing to get satisfaction through Mayor de Blasio or former Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza — “I told them both personally,” Holden told the Chronicle in September — the councilman went to the Post in 2019.
Grunert and Sepulveda were among five people named in a 31-page report from the Special Commissioner for Investigations that was made public in September. Among the allegations in the report is that Sepulveda assaulted a student smaller than he is “in a non-instructional manner.”
Aside from alleged improprieties with testing, the SCI report alleged grade inflation and the awarding of class credit that was not earned or for classes that did not take place.
The school previously had enjoyed a stellar reputation, boasting 98 percent graduation rates, 90 percent passing rates on the Regents, and a 2017 National Blue Ribbon.
But some teachers began rebelling against what they said was pressure from Abdul-Mutakabbir and other administrators to pass students regardless of performance, an unwritten no-fail policy that internal critics dubbed “the Maspeth Minimum.” Several claim they were threatened with things like poor performance reviews for failing to comply.
Other students with academic or disciplinary problems allegedly were offered early graduation to move them out.
Teachers and administrators at the school also have been investigated for allegedly improperly handing out “per session” assignments that come with paid stipends, or for collecting pay for classes and assignments that were not conducted.
Holden has repeatedly called on the Queens District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. attorneys for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York to open their own investigations.
