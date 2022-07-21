Police, with the help of surveillance, busted a Jamaica drug ring last week.
A Queens grand jury indicted Boris Ford, 57, of Roosevelt Island; his son Barshawn Ford, 29, of Jamaica; Esau Daniels, 28, of Jamaica; Leon Spears, 60, of Jamaica and Lonnie Scott, 50, of Jamaica for packaging and selling narcotics from a street operation located at a dead end near 157th Street and 109th Avenue in Jamaica, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.
The indictments were made following a 13-month investigation by the Queen’s District Attorney’s Major Economic Crimes Bureau and the NYPD’s Queens South Violent Crime Squad, dubbed “Operation Overpass.” In October 2021, police were authorized to tap the phone of Boris Ford, allegedly the ringleader of the operation.
Based on the investigation, authorities discovered Ford and co.’s alleged dead end street operation, where customers could walk up and purchase narcotics including heroin, cocaine and fentanyl on demand.
The returns from the eavesdropping warrant also yielded the identity of one of the alleged suppliers of the narcotics, Scott, who faces charges of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and operating as a major trafficker.
The elder Ford and Spears face charges related to search warrants executed at their residences. Police say they found four illegal firearms, including a MAC-11 machine pistol, along with more than five kilograms of heroin and cocaine and several wads of cash.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Boris Ford would obtain narcotics from suppliers, including Scott, which he would then repackage with assistance from his son, Barshawn, and Daniels. The younger Ford would then distribute the narcotics to street dealers, including Spears.
Boris Ford and Scott face up to life in prison, while Barshawn Ford faces up to nine years, Daniels faces up to 14 years and Spears faces up to 24 years.
“Selling this poison in our community shows a callous disregard for human life,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement. “These criminals prey on some of our city’s most vulnerable people, and the NYPD will never cease in our efforts to bring them to justice.”
Commented