Three days after Mayor de Blasio announced that the city would reopen as many public elementary schools as possible for five days per week on Dec. 7, the final count of eligible schools remains unclear.
The new plan de Blasio announced on Sunday will forgo the 3 percent Covid testing threshold that the mayor said forced him to close down schools, and will allow in-person students in 3-K, pre-K and kindergarten through fifth grade to return to school buildings next Monday. District 75 schools for students with disabilities will return on Dec. 10 under the plan.
The mayor also announced that his goal is to transition most in-person learning to a five-day schedule as opposed to the hybrid model that has been the norm so far.
“If you are holding a seat in in-person learning, remember, we want to convert that now in as many schools as possible, as quickly as possible, to five days a week,” de Blasio said at his press event Wednesday.
But the mayor has said that some schools with a large population of in-person learners may not be able to begin this model right away. When pressed by reporters for the exact figure of schools that will be able to convert to a five-day in-person schedule, de Blasio could not say.
It will only be possible for principals to execute the plan safely where a certain threshold of students have chosen to go remote-only.
“Each principal is still figuring out whether they have the space and staff to allow their students to attend in person five days a week,” he said.
In Queens, the in-person capacity shortage looks like it could affect schools most in the northwest part of the borough, where many of the most crowded schools are located.
The city has not released each school district’s in-person enrollment figures since mid-October, but that data, published by Gothamist, showed that District 24 had the lowest rate of remote-only students in the borough, with only 46 percent of all parents requesting to opt out of in-person learning. After District 24 came District 30, where only 51 percent of parents requested to opt out of in-person learning.
Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) said that he thought school districts 24 and 30 might face obstacles to reaching five-day schedules because a higher percentage of parents have chosen in-person learning there.
“You have a lot of people who are doing low-income work, the immigrant population, etc., and they need that in-person learning. My presumption, and it’s only a presumption, is that they signed up for in-person learning for the childcare aspect,” Dromm said.
The mayor’s overall shift in reopening policy comes after the parents of in-person students, activists and elected officials criticized the mayor’s decision to shut down schools Nov. 19.
Under the reopening plan, middle and high schools are likely to remain fully remote until the new year, de Blasio added on CNN’s “New Day” on Sunday.
“From now until the Christmas break, the focus will be on the younger kids,” he said.
Instead of the citywide Covid positivity rate, each school will rely on site-specific Covid cases to determine its ability to remain open. When students return to buildings, de Blasio said a consent form for testing will be required for all students and staff, and every school will participate in weekly random testing for 20 percent of its in-person population.
De Blasio said the increase in in-person capacity was in part made possible by the now fixed number of students who are involved in hybrid learning. For the grades reopening in the coming weeks, around 190,000 students will be able to return to in-person learning, he said. About 335,000 students across all grades have chosen in-person classes, according to the DOE.
The consideration of capacity also has pushed the mayor to delay any more opt-in periods for parents whose students are currently remote-only.
“When the health situation improves and particularly when we start to see some vaccine distribution on a broader scale, and we think we’re in a much better environment then we will do an opt-in because we will be able to do an entirely different approach to our schools,” de Balsio said on Monday.
The decision comes in the wake of concerns that parents, electeds and advocates have raised about the shift to all-remote learning, including a remaining shortage of school-provided electronic devices, reduction in services for students with special needs and abrupt schedule changes.
Last week District 75 students banded together to launch a federal class action lawsuit against the school system alleging that they have missed out on legally mandated services under remote learning.
Asked whether he regretted closing the schools under the 3 percent threshold, de Blasio told reporters Sunday that it was a painful decision but he felt like he needed to make it to give himself time to draft his new reopening plan.
“I felt very bad about it. And I felt, you know, pained,” de Blasio said Sunday. “I didn’t want to do that to kids or parents, but I felt we had to keep our commitment and we had to come up with something stronger and more stringent and more sustainable.”
(1) comment
And the insanity continues. Do the parents in D75 know how many of the therapists have gotten approved to work from home, regardless if their child is in school? NO. Do the parents in D75 know how many teachers, paras have been approved to work from home? NO. Many points to be made but the most consistent point being: BE CONSISTENT - keep the schools closed until the vaccine is given to all the students, all the teachers, all the staff, all the parents, anyone who would come in contact with the student. In other words SAFETY FIRST. D75 parents: you can actually get home therapy for your child but you might have to pay some money towards it, might that be the reason you are being so arrogant about putting others lives at risk? Just a thought.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.