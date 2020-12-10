Public schools across New York City welcomed back 3-K through fifth-grade students on Monday after the city shifted to full remote learning two weeks ago when the citywide Covid positivity rate ticked over 3 percent.
On Thursday District 75 schools servicing special education students will reopen for in-person instruction as well. Around 190,000 New York City students in all will return to classrooms this week.
As part of the plan, Mayor de Blasio also promised that more schools would have enough space and staffing to accommodate students for five days per week, as opposed to the combination of in-person and remote days that has been the norm.
But as the kids re-entered their classrooms, the numbers show that only a fraction of the 850 school buildings that opened up this week are able to offer five-day schedules.
A DOE spokesperson told the Chronicle that only 161 schools are offering full schedules this week citywide — less than 20 percent of the total.
“I’m not concerned about that because we will be able to deliver. I would say, first of all, Rome wasn’t built in a day. We said, this is something that’s going to be phased in over the coming weeks,” de Blasio said in a press event on Wednesday.
Though de Blasio’s plan forgoes the 3 percent Covid testing threshold that initiated the public school closures, the reopening comes even as overall rates for Covid have risen across the city for several weeks. Despite that rise, DOE data has consistently shown much lower rates in public schools than among the general public. The mayor has promised that every school will participate in weekly random testing for 20 percent of its in-person population.
The shift to full-time, in-person instruction requires each school to address its space and attendance constraints. Schools are prioritizing students with disabilities, students in temporary housing and other vulnerable populations for full-time, in-person instruction — even if it is only available to a portion of the student body.
“Schools are swiftly but carefully moving students to five-day a week programming based on in-person attendance, space assessments, and timelines that are least disruptive for kids, while prioritizing students with disabilities and other vulnerable populations,” said DOE spokesperson Nathaniel Styer, adding that “many more schools will join them going into the weeks to come.”
De Blasio added that the city would be paying very close attention to the results of the reopening this week in order to “retool” the system in the near future. During the first months of the school year, a considerably larger number of parents signed up for in-person learning than actually sent their kids to school on a regular basis.
To correct for that disparity, de Blasio said that the DOE is keeping track of all students who don’t show up to class the first week, so that the city can re-categorize them as all-remote if they continue to be no-shows.
In Queens, parents and advocates have worried that a shortage of in-person capacity will affect schools mostly in the northwestern part of the borough, where many of the most crowded schools are located.
The city has not released each school district’s in-person enrollment figures since mid-October, but that data, published by Gothamist, showed that District 24 had the lowest rate of remote-only students in the borough, with only 46 percent of all parents requesting to opt out of in-person learning. After District 24 came District 30, where only 51 percent of parents requested to opt out of in-person learning.
The relatively high number of in-person families will make it difficult for many of those schools to achieve a five-day schedule, unless these numbers change based on the first week of classes.
