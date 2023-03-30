Good Grades, the first outerborough and woman-owned marijuana dispensary supported by the state’s Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund, has a pop-up sale today, March 30, at 2 p.m. at 162-03 Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica.
The pop-up will run for at least 30 days and then afterwards the store will temporarily shut down for final construction before reopening again permanently later this year.
The Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund provides licensees the opportunity to open on a short-term basis to fast-track sales, provide training opportunities for employees and to start generating capital for their business, while benefitting farmers who have cannabis ready for distribution and processors who turn the cannabis into a variety of products.
The Jamaica cannabis store is a family-owned business operated by Extasy James, 26, and her cousin Michael James Jr., 34, who grew up in the neighborhood and works as an attorney for minority entrepreneurs.
Gov. Hochul said that with Good Grades, the state is continuing to build progress on creating a safe and regulated cannabis industry in the Empire State.
“New York is working to support entrepreneurs and ensure that consumers can purchase safe, legal products while supporting their communities,” Hochul said in a statement.
James told the Chronicle she will use the revenue earned to support her 6-year-old daughter and to build generational wealth for her family.
“It’s a great opportunity and something that I can share with my family,” James said. Shesaid that she understands that there are people who are against the initiative, but marijuana has multiple health benefits.
“We’ve come a long way in knowledge about cannabis,” James said. “It can help people with arthritis, seizures and those with cancer. There are also oils to help animals. People love their animals like their kids.”
The entrepreneur also wants to use cannabis to help people battling insomnia and headaches.
“I’ve been exposed to cannabis on the streets,” she said. “But now I want to make sure that I have cannabis that is safe and provide for my family.”
She hopes that today’s pop-up gives people an opportunity to get to know her as someone who is providing a safe product, and she is proud to work with her cousin Michael.
“We hope to be a service to the community,” said her cousin. “We also want to provide jobs.”
Twelve people work at the family business.
Michael James also believes it’s great that pot has been legalized.
“We can test it ... It is tested several times before it gets in the hands of consumers.”
Michael said of the product, “On the black market there are things in there that can harm you ... We have regulations that make sure it is healthy.”
Tracey Henry, their spokeswoman, said, “They are excited to be the first, but they won’t be the last.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.