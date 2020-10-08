Two Baysiders are vying for the Sixth Congressional District seat: seven-year incumbent Democrat Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) and first-time candidate Republican Thomas Zmich, a retired union bricklayer. Here is where they stand on three key issues.
Immigration
Zmich’s views on immigration closely reflect President Trump’s, and as the founder and president of MAGA Queens, Zmich strongly supports building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico as well as deporting criminal illegal immigrants.
“The top priority is national security, which ties into the immigration system,” he said. “People are flooding in here because de Blasio said this is a sanctuary city. Services are being provided and every aspect of government is being depleted.”
Zmich, running on a law and order platform, opposes the New Way Forward Act, a bill co-sponsored by Meng, which would redefine which serious crimes disqualify illegal immigrants from claiming asylum when crossing the border, amongst other reforms.
“I’m opposed to anyone that can walk across the border, claim asylum and not be detained or checked out,” he said.
The bill would also close private prisons or detention centers for immigrants, something Meng has been passionate about since witnessing firsthand the separation of children from their parents at the border.
“Tearing families apart, putting kids in cages and heartlessly condoning hatred is not a legitimate issue and just shows you how out of touch some fringe candidates are this year,” she said. “Regardless of how one feels about immigration policy, we should agree that the coldhearted and inhumane way that fellow human beings are treated is unconscionable and wrong.”
Meng introduced her own bill, the Stop Cruelty to Migrant Children Act, in July 2019 that aims to expand on the human rights of illegal immigrants detained at the border. It has not yet passed the House or Senate.
Economy
As the daughter of small business owners, Meng has prioritized assistance for those struggling during the pandemic, notably as a co-sponsor of the RESTAURANTS Act, which would establish temporary funding for a Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Small businesses reaping less than a $1.5 million annual revenue would be granted supportive funding to cover the cost of payroll, utilities, rent and other expenses, she said.
“Earlier this year, I passed legislation into law for the [Small Business Administration] to provide billions in low interest loans and I helped pass legislation that established the Paycheck Protection Program,” Meng said.
After the PPP was passed in April, Democrats and Republicans differed on further assistance programs for business and workers
“Donald Trump already had a couple programs, but Pelosi blocked them at the table,” Zmich said, noting that many businesses in Queens will not be able to recover from the pandemic, leading to high unemployment rates. “We need to get people back to work to reopen businesses that were shut down ... We are the world’s borough, there should be no unemployment here. People need to be held accountable.”
Education
One thing both Meng and Zmich could agree on is that public education is not up to par with the community’s needs, though they disagreed on a bill that would have allocated approximately $175 billion for K-12 schools across the country, as well as billions of dollars for higher education to avoid drastic cuts during the pandemic.
“There is no question that Washington Republicans have failed our public schools by not passing the HEROES Act, which I voted for and the House passed,” said Meng. The bill passed the House in May and has remained in committee in the Senate since July.
“The HEROES Act that was passed in the House does not go far enough to address the educational needs of our children,” said Zmich.
Both candidates are supporters of charter schools and private education, as well as maintaining Gifted and Talented programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.