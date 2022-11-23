It wasn’t supposed to end this way.
The Office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Monday charged Shaquan Butler with murder in the Nov. 13 death of his 3-year-old son, also named Shaquan, at a family homeless shelter in Elmhurst, the same charge filed by police from the 110th Precinct after their investigation led to his arrest.
Deputy Inspector John Portalatin, commanding officer of the precinct, said cases involving the death of a child can be harder to take in a profession that requires a certain amount of toughness.
“When we first get there, officers are responding with the assumption the baby is choking,” Portalatin said. “It happens enough — a child anywhere from 2 years old to younger chokes on things. You get there. EMS is right behind you. You administer CPR or you go after whatever is in the throat. We get it out of there so the baby is breathing again.
“In this particular case, when you get there and the baby isn’t breathing, you take him to the hospital. We escorted the [ambulance]. They worked on him for a long time. When you find out the baby can’t be resuscitated, it’s devastating, regardless of the cause.”
Reports say first responders to the 911 call were initially told little Shaqaun choked on a chicken nugget, fell and hit his head.
But he was covered in bruises on his head, torso, arms and legs. Katz, in a press release from her office, said the medical examiner found that Shaquan suffered from significant internal bleeding and died as a result of blunt force trauma to his torso.
Portalatin said the outcome can’t help but impact the entire response team.
“The reason we become police officers is to save all lives — if we don’t do it, who will?” he said. “Any loss of life is terrible. But when it is a small child, it can magnify it that much more. Luckily, my officers are veterans. Unfortunately, they’ve seen this before. We’ve seen this a lot more than we’d like to admit.”
He said there are protocols in place both formal and otherwise for those who might be affected by a case more than usual.
“We have services. We have the brotherhood,” Portalatin said. “We take the time to make sure they’re OK. My job as CO, I spend time with the officers. They’re all OK, though they’re upset and disappointed because they couldn’t save a life.”
The officers’ supervisor, a sergeant, also checks to see that they are OK.
“And I check with him to make sure he’s OK,” Portalatin said. “No detective wants to investigate this type of job. You can vent. You can scream. And we see a lot of good on the job too. Thankfully, this type of thing doesn’t happen too often.”
Katz’s office said Butler has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.
“A defenseless young child’s life was brutally snatched from him before it even began in most ways; a case that is equal parts heartbreaking and disturbing,” Katz said. “As alleged, the defendant is responsible for this brutal death and my office will be sure to secure justice in this innocent child’s memory.”
Butler faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted on the most serious charges.
The boy had two younger siblings, ages 2 years and 11 months, according to the Daily News. They were living in the Boulevard Family Residence, the old Pan American Hotel, on Queens Boulevard.
The Daily News also reported last week that the city’s Administration for Children’s Services had removed Shaquan and his siblings in September, but returned them to their parents last month. An ACS spokesperson contacted by the Chronicle Thursday declined to comment on that report.
“Our top priority is protecting the safety and wellbeing of all children in New York City. We are investigating this case with NYPD,” she said in an email.
The boy’s mother has not been charged in the case. Sources told the Chronicle that Little Shaquan’s father had 24 arrests on file, and his mother five.
The city’s Department of Social Services did not respond to an email with seven questions regarding policies and requirements for monitoring the safety of children in the shelter system; monitoring of children who have previously been separated from their parents by ACS; and requirements it has or does not have for shelter operators to monitor children’s safety.
Messages left with Samaritan Daytop Village, which runs the shelter, were not returned.
