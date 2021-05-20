After 399 days of mandated mask wearing, vaccinated New Yorkers can take off the face coverings.
The state adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” guidance for most public settings as of May 19, marking the first day since last April that New Yorkers could walk without a mask and forgo the 6-foot distance rule without being penalized.
“Today is a milestone in New York State’s war against Covid,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement Wednesday morning. “New York is coming back, and it’s a testament to the strength and grit of New Yorkers who banded together, stayed tough, and fought as one to defeat this Covid beast.”
As of May 19, about 42 percent of the state’s population have completed their vaccination series. New York City trails slightly — nearly 40 percent of five-borough residents have received their jabs, but Queens is even lower; only 31 percent have completed their track.
The inoculations have only continued to rise and the Covid-19 positivity rates to go down. On May 19, the statewide positivity rate was at 1.07 percent, marking 43 straight days of decline and the lowest level since Sept. 27.
The numbers are bringing optimism, but the proof of a decreasing infection rate change is truly reflected in the number of symptomatic patients coming into the hospital, according to Dr. Teresa Amato of Long Island Jewish Forest Hills-Northwell. Luckily, those visits have been plummeting, too.
“Numbers are coming down so drastically that it’s unusual for someone coming in who’s positive,” the director of emergency medicine said. “It’s still out there, so we’re encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. We know it’s effective.”
Rising vaccination rates keep Amato and her colleagues optimistic that the pandemic is under control, especially since recent months have been less chaotic for those in the medical field. Even though their confidence has gotten stronger, they were still surprised by the mask mandate lift.
“We were taken aback by how quickly it happened, but with all things Covid we’re very fluid and trying to keep up. It was abrupt, but it was on the horizon since we’ve been getting the vaccines out,” she said.
Amato herself feels strange taking off the mask. Recently, she had left the face covering at home when she went for a bike ride and felt as though she were doing something wrong. Unlike other vaccinated New Yorkers, however, Amato must continue wearing her mask when at work. The new guidance does not apply to healthcare settings, pre-K to 12th-grade schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities and nursing homes.
There are plenty of other limitations to the new leniency. Businesses still have the authority to require face coverings inside their establishments regardless of vaccine status. Capacity limitations and distance requirements were also lifted Wednesday, as long as all of a business’ patrons present proof of vaccination.
The new regulations give thousands of New Yorkers the freedom they’ve been craving for over a year but also shine a spotlight on those who have not been inoculated. Others who have received their shots may choose to continue wearing masks as well, and may ask those near them to keep theirs on. Amato stressed that, while she encourages vaccinations, everyone remain judgement-free in any situation.
“Be kind, and understand that some don’t feel comfortable. Those who still have masks on could be immunocompromised,” she said. “I don’t want to shame anyone into getting a vaccine. It’s not helpful either ... It’s novel. People are nervous.”
Those who do opt to go maskless should carry proof of vaccination through paper form, digital application or the State’s Excelsior Pass, Cuomo said. The state Department of Health continues to encourage mask usage when in settings where other individuals’ vaccine status is unknown.
