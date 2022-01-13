Councilwoman Adrienne Adams was sworn in as speaker for the new class of lawmakers to City Hall on Jan. 5, in front of her family and fellow sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha adorned in the sorority colors of pink and green.
As the first African-American speaker in the role, Adams embraced her predecessor, Corey Johnson, the first openly gay speaker, and later remarked on the diversity of the Council and the need to solve the most pressing challenges ahead in a speech.
“While this is a moment to celebrate this milestone, we must remember that we are here because New York is at the crossroads of multiple crises — each one competing for our full attention,” said Adams. “The cracks in our economic and public health systems widened to massive gaps during the pandemic. The people who elected us demand their government take action.”
The speaker said she has listened to the concerns of her fellow councilmembers about their districts and residents of New York City.
“I hear you,” Adams said.
— Naeisha Rose
