Police are investigating the stabbing death of a woman found on a sidewalk in Astoria on New Year’s Day, reportedly the first homicide recorded in the city in 2022.
The victim, not yet identified, was found at or near the corner of 23rd Street and Broadway at about 8:35 p.m. after police responded to a call for an assault.
She had suffered multiple stab wounds, the NYPD said, and was transported to Mount Sinai Queens, where she was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. The crime took place within the 114th Precinct. Anyone with information about it may call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
The slaying marks the second year in a row that the city’s first homicide of the year took place in Queens. On Jan. 1, 2021, a triple shooting in Kew Gardens took the life of a 20-year-old man and injured two others.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
