The ancient Hindu ritual of firewalking has been practiced in countries of the Indian diaspora for centuries.
However, it is believed that this July 30 event at the Shri Shakti Mariammaa Temple on 101st Avenue in Ozone Park is the first time the celebration, known as Thimithi, has been performed in the U.S. The festival, which began in Tamil Nadu, South India, honors Mariamman, the goddess of rain, and traditionally ends with demonstrating faith and virtue by walking across a bed of hot coals without getting burned.
Members, all dressed in yellow, walked barefoot to a park on 133rd Street in South Richmond Hill for the firewalk.
Clockwise from top right: A woman walks across the hot coals, aided by the ceremony’s expert, Aya Goparla Maroude. Temple members are doused with holy water and oil before the walk. Maroude offers words of encouragement to a woman. The shoes belonging to procession members inside of the temple. Maroude offers his firewalking expertise to another member. The procession arrives at the park, where the fire had been set at 7 a.m., eight hours earlier. The experience is so moving that several worshippers — like Sharda Ramsammy, left, and Hilda Sammy — broke into tears when they finished their firewalk. Members of the temple prepare to depart onto their journey. In the center, a man makes his way across the hot coals, and below him, the procession continues their walk.
— Kristen Guglielmo with reporting by Michael Shain
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.