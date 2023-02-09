Monday marked 100 years since three FDNY firefighters were killed when a Long Island Rail Road train hit their fire truck at the intersection of Rockaway Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue while responding to an alarm during a snowstorm.
Lt. James Griffin of Engine 285, and Firefighters John F. Dunne and Michael H. Hanley of Ladder 142 were all killed.
On Sunday, the descendants of two of the firefighters gathered at Engine 285/Ladder 142 in Ozone Park, the same firehouse the men left from in 1923, for a ceremony and the unveiling of a new bronze plaque.
The families of Griffin and Dunne attended in person and over Zoom as well as members of Engine 285/Ladder 142, FDNY chiefs and Ed Wendell, president of the Woodhaven Historical Society.
Erin Silvetti, great-granddaughter of Dunne, was among those who gave remarks.
“I never knew much about my great-grandfather other than the tragic way that he died,” she said.
It was one of the rare-known pieces of family history that hers held close over the years.
She continued, “It never occurred to us that there were other people out there today who not only also knew of it but also honored it as we do. When Lt. Griffin’s family found us, this piece of distant family history became very real and very much in the present moment. It’s filled us with so many emotions as if the crash just happened. Awe for the bravery of the firemen that day, answering an alarm in a snow storm without hesitation, grief for the immeasurable loss of three great men, Lt. James Griffin, Firefighter John F. Dunne and Firefighter Michael H. Hanley, heartbreak for the families that were forever shaken, and for all the promising paths permanently altered and pride to be able to participate in this honor and to be part of something so much greater than ourselves.”
Silvetti splits her time between Jackson Heights and Rockaway but never knew the roots her great-grandfather had in Queens until the Griffins tracked the family down a few weeks ago, she told the Chronicle.
“I have been within a couple blocks of the Rockaway Blvd. and Atlantic Ave. intersection countless times, either driving or on the A train, without any idea it was where my great-grandfather was killed,” she said.
The Griffin family flew in from all over the country to attend the event. There are no known descendents of Hanley left.
The plaque was gifted from the Uniformed Firefighters Association and Uniformed Fire Officers Association Welfare Fund.
