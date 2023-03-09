At least 21 people lost their homes and a reported nine firefighters were injured as a blaze tore through four buildings in Woodside Tuesday night.
The fire, which began at 37-18 59 St. and spread to three other structures, took hours to extinguish. It was reported at 9:45 p.m., the Fire Department said. According to Citizen, the online service that monitors and reports emergencies and other events, it went to two alarms within minutes.
At 10:11 p.m., Citizen reported, “Firefighters state the original home is fully engulfed, with fire on all floors of the structure as flames have spread to an adjacent residence.”
By 10:45 p.m., the fire had gone to five alarms, and aerial had been deployed to help fight it, according to Citizen.
It was brought under control by 12:45 a.m., according to the FDNY.
No civilians were reported to be hurt.
Nine injured firefighters were taken for treatment to Weill Cornell Medical Center, the FDNY press office said. None of their injuries were considered life-threatening.
The Red Cross is helping the people who lost their homes to the blaze. According to the agency’s press office, it registered 21 people in eight households, 19 of them adults and two of them children, and provided them with temporary emergency housing and financial assistance.
“In the next few days, the residents will connect with Red Cross caseworkers to get connected with other nonprofits and government agencies for longer term support for their recovery,” a spokeswoman said via email.
