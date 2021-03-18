A drunk-driving incident left a city high school teacher dead and cost an FDNY firefighter his legs and maybe his freedom.
Joseph Norris, a 14-year department veteran, was indicted March 10 for drunkenly driving in the wrong direction on a Long Island highway and killing Anthony Mariano.
According to the charges, Norris of Babylon, LI, was traveling south in the northbound lane of the Sunken Meadow Parkway near Smithtown on Nov. 20 when, at approximately 7:30 p.m., he collided head-on with Mariano.
The New York Post reported that Norris left a Smithtown strip club, where he had been partying for about five hours, with a blood alcohol content of 0.29 percent before climbing into his truck and crashing into Mariano, who was picking up pizza for a night in with his fiancée.
The firefighter reportedly had been driving at 62 mph and didn’t appear to activate his brakes at any time.
Mariano, a 44-year-old social studies teacher at Benjamin Cardozo High School, died at the scene.
Norris was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, but lost both his legs.
“This was a senseless tragedy caused by someone who was sworn to protect the safety of others,” Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said in a statement. “His blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit when he made the decision to get behind the wheel of a car — a decision that proved to have fatal, devastating consequences. There is no excuse for it.”
With his pregnant wife by his side, Norris was charged with four felonies and three misdemeanors ranging from aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter to aggravated driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.
Norris pleaded not guilty in the Suffolk County Supreme Court. His bail was set at $100,000.
He is due back in court April 15.
If convicted, Norris faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.
Mariano, a Queens College graduate and 15-year media and political theory Cardozo teacher, was laid to rest Nov. 25 in Babylon.
“From a young age I saw his passion that was so extra and watched it grow to something so much bigger than himself. So apparent in all the lives of those he touched,” his sister, Kristin Mariano, wrote posted on an online obituary. “It was this sensitivity to so much of the world around him that made him truly a one of a kind human. My life will never be the same, like so many others and I will do more good to make you proud.”
Mariano and fiancée Christi Azzolini were planning on marrying July 7, a year later than originally planned. The wedding was delayed because of the pandemic.
Azzolini and friends of Mariano are raising money for John Theissen Children’s Foundation in Mariano’s memory. The “Skip” Fund, named for a nickname of Mariano’s, has raised over $3,000 in its first two weeks and will remain open until April 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.