The FDNY is continuing to investigate the blaze that claimed the life of a 64-year-old woman in Forest Hills on Nov. 25.
Fire officials said in published and broadcast reports that the apartment where the fire broke out contained large amounts of clutter that hampered firefighting and rescue operations.
One other woman was hospitalized for unspecified injuries, according to an email from the FDNY.
The 911 call summoned first responders to 110-56 71 Ave. at 8:18 a.m. The fire was on the fifth floor of a six-floor apartment building.
The FDNY dispatched 12 trucks and 60 firefighters to the scene. Police said the victim was found unconscious and unresponsive, and suffering from severe burns.
She was taken to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills/Northwell hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name was being withheld. The blaze was brought under control by 9:21 a.m. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.
WPIX Channel 11 quoted Battalion Chief Michele Fitzsimmons as saying clutter forced firefighters to remove the apartment door from its hinges.
“That’s how heavy the clutter condition was,” Fitzsimmons said. “When we respond to a fire, and there’s a heavy clutter condition, it interferes with our ability to remove a victim, it interferes with our ability to get water on the fire and to conduct a search within the apartment.”
