The FDNY on Monday morning still was sifting through the rubble of three Queens Village shops that were destroyed in a four-alarm blaze early Saturday morning at 111-46 to 111-50 Springfield Blvd.
One door down, just outside the wooden safety fence that had been erected, people from the adjacent business, Creole Fusion Caribbean Buffet, were sweeping their sidewalk of litter, debris and broken glass.
“I feel sorry for them,” said the restaurant owner, who gave her name as Renee. “We were all hurt by Covid. Now this happens.”
The businesses that were gutted included Spring Pharmacy on the corner of 112th Avenue and Springfield Boulevard; the Beatriz Dominican Hair Salon; and the Springfield Cutz Barber Shop.
Renee was grateful that no one was killed. Three firefighters were hurt, including two who suffered serious injuries as they became trapped when a large portion of the ceiling at the rear of the building caved in on them. They were pulled out by members of Rescue 4 and Squad 270, according to a tweet from the Uniformed Firefighters Association, and brought to area hospitals suffering from second- and third-degree burns. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The call came in at 2:18 a.m. on Saturday.
Assistant Chief Joseph Jardin, in a YouTube video provided by the FDNY, said that upon firefighters’ arrival, about three minutes after the fire was reported, the blaze already had a strong foothold.
“[T]hey discovered a heavy volume of fire with extension into the cockloft, which is the space between the ceiling and the underside of the roof level,” Jardin said. “We stretched a line to the rear of the building, there is an alley that provides access to the rear.”
Jardin said they had made their way about 10 feet inside when the collapse occurred.
“Our fast team and other units were put to work to locate and assist those members,” Jardin said. “They discovered a member under a 20-by-20 foot section of roof with fire in proximity of where the member was trapped. The units went to work and in rapid fashion were able to extricate the member and remove him along with the second member trapped in the collapse.”
One of the injured firefighters was taken to Weill Cornell Medicine Burn Center in Manhattan, and another to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, LI.
The cockloft mentioned by Jardin is a feature of older buildings that can allow a fire to race unchecked through the ceiling from one end of a building to the other before a fire is even evident. State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), as in years past, has submitted a bill that would grant a small tax break for building owners who block off cocklofts.
He told the Chronicle Monday that he’ll be back pushing for passage again once the state budget is completed. Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) is carrying the bill in the lower house.
As for Renee, her building appears to be in good shape, but she doesn’t know what comes next for her business of eight years.
“We have a lot of water damage and some spoilage,” she said. “And everything still smells like smoke. I don’t known what we’re going to do. And we have to close down again, because I think the demolition next door starts tomorrow.”
