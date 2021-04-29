The April 6 fire in Jackson Heights — which reached eight alarms at its peak, destroyed much of an apartment building and left over 150 families displaced — was caused by an overloaded power strip, according to FDNY fire marshals.
Fire marshals also reported that there was a functioning smoke alarm in the apartment at the time, but because there was a delay in dialing 911, and because the door to the apartment where the fire started was not closed, the fire spread wildly, even with the smoke alarm providing early warning.
While the question of what caused the fire has been answered, many families are still wondering what they are going to do next for shelter and when they will be able to return home to 34th Avenue and 89th Street.
The city Department of Housing Preservation and Development reports that it is still working with and providing lodging for 98 families. Emergency hotel stays, which were set to expire on April 20, have been extended an additional two months until June 20, giving families a little bit more security than they were getting with the week-by-week hotel extensions the city had been previously granting, but still only providing them with a temporary fix. Residents want to know when they will be able to return home.
Andrew Rudanksy from the Department of Buildings reports that an investigation by DOB structural engineers and building inspectors to determine the structural stability of the building following the fire, found that the building “suffered severe fire damage in multiple locations, including damage to multiple ceiling joists, and openings in the roof.”
Due to the extent of the damage found by DOB investigators, a full vacate order was issued on the entire building and remains in effect. The DOB has not yet commented on a time frame for when the building will be safe to occupy.
The investigation also found that there was debris from the building falling onto neighboring properties, prompting the DOB to also issue a partial vacate order to the driveways located behind the building, at 33-45 89 St. and 33-46 90 St., due to the danger posed by it.
The DOB reports that a private contractor has been hired by the building’s owner to begin cleanup operations and perform emergency repairs to the badly damaged roof.
At the scene of the fire where cleanup and rebuilding efforts are taking place, a worker for the private contractor First Response, Arthur Williams, spoke about some of the work that he is doing inside the building.
“We are cleaning up the building, checking for damage, checking the apartments for smoke and helping some residents to retrieve their belongings,” Williams said.
Supervisor-in-training Mateo Edwards spoke about how First Response has a contract with the building and has hired an additional contractor, Green Island Group Corp., to handle problems related to the presence of lead and asbestos in the building. “We were granted a $24 million contract to get the job done,” Edwards said.
Red tape reading “DANGER LEAD HAZARD” and “ASBESTOS DANGER” could be seen in front of the building on 89th Street.
One tenant from the building who lived on the sixth floor, Mercy Guato, must now worry about what she and her husband are going to do next for housing, all while dealing with the pressure of being five months pregnant and having to care for their 3-year-old daughter, Gia.
Juliana Leonel met Guato through her work as a speech therapist, providing early intervention services for the little girl. When Leonel heard about the fire, she organized a fundraiser for the family on GoFundMe. In an interview, she said that they did not ask her to start the fundraiser, but that she just wanted to help.
“I did it and let her [Mercy] know about it once I had received $500 in donations,” Leonel said. The GoFundMe now sits at over $2,100 in donations with a goal of $5,000. It can be found at bit.ly/3vqUVUv.
A number of fundraisers have been set up; several can be found by searching for “Jackson Heights fire GoFundMe” online.
As Leonel has been in contact with Guato through her efforts to help the family, she has seen the community pull together in unprecedented ways, sharing that the tenants formed a WhatsApp group to exchange supplies and information with one another. “One mom might have too much hygiene products and she lets the rest of them know in case anyone needs them,” she said. “They meet in front of the building to hand things off to one another.”
Leonel said Guato is grateful for the assistance that her family has received through their personal GoFundMe as well as all the support that her community is getting, but that now, they are looking towards the future. “She and her family, along with her siblings and her nephews, are focused on rebuilding their lives together for now,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.