The race for Assembly District 23, embroiled by an airtight margin and drawn out legal battle, has finally come to a close.
The campaign team of incumbent Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) announced her win with a margin of 15 votes over Republican challenger Tom Sullivan on Wednesday, the same day that the legislative session convened in Albany.
“I know this has been a long and difficult process for everyone involved,” said Pheffer Amato in a prepared statement.
“The wheels of our American democracy do not always turn as quickly as we’d like, but preserving the integrity of our elections, ensuring the accuracy of the count, and defending the right of every voter’s voice to be heard is more important than expediency.”
The counting of 74 cured absentee ballots, four affidavit ballots and 11 ballots with votes cast for the two candidates gave Pheffer Amato the final lead.
Sullivan confirmed the results to the Chronicle as well.
“It was a long, hard, hard-fought, honest campaign,” Sullivan, a small business owner and U.S. Army Reserves colonel, told the Chronicle. “We surprised people on both sides for sure.”
He said his team is “disappointed but not defeated” and although the process shook his faith in the electoral system, he is not deterred from running again. In about 14 months, he said, he will be ready to start campaigning for his next run, likely for the same seat.
At the close of Election Day, Sullivan was up by 246 votes with 94 percent of them counted. A recount was needed due to the closeness of the race and then came lawsuits from Pheffer Amato followed by an appeal from Sullivan over invalidated ballots.
The Board of Elections’ manual recount, which did not count the latest affidavits, wrapped up in early December and had Pheffer Amato ahead by an astounding single vote.
Pheffer Amato thanked supporters and constituents for their patience. “We have important work to do to fight for our community and stand up for our working families. This election is over, and I look forward to continuing this work for my constituents,” she said.
