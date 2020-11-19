“For me, like most of you, Flushing is my home ... Our community is built on shared moments, not building complexes or retail centers. The proposed Special Flushing Waterfront District development is designed for wealthy families and commercial business, not the average mom-and-pop shop and working-class families you’d find here in Flushing, and Peter Koo knows that.”
Audrey Chow, a 16-year-old Townsend Harris student, was one of many to protest the controversial 29-acre rezoning plan on 39th Avenue and 136th Street Tuesday. The organizers were met with counterprotesters across the street, who rallied in support of Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) and implored him to vote for the project in hopes it will bring new jobs to the neighborhood.
“Peter Koo, we support you!” the ralliers said in front of the Queens Crossing development. The protesters shot back, “Peter Koo, shame on you!”
The protest was primarily organized to demand Koo join them in their opposition to the SFWD after he said the project “has many merits” at the City Council’s Zoning and Franchises Subcommittee hearing Nov. 9.
The Tuesday rally is the second in which rezoning protesters have called on Koo to vote “no” on the project.
Councilmember Carlos Menchaca (D-Brooklyn) promised that he would use his vote to reject the proposal because the promise of jobs, affordable living and creek cleanup as a result of a luxury complex is not guaranteed.
“What we need is public funding for the public need and public benefit. That is what we need here and that plan is with you,” said Menchaca. Councilmembers Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) and Francisco Moya (D-Corona) have also implied they would vote against the rezoning. The Hotel Trades Council, 32BJ SEIU and Guardians of Flushing Bay have also strongly opposed the SFWD.
Despite the protesters’ fears of displacement and gentrification, the project supporters across the street were enthusiastic about the promise of employment, both during construction of the complex and afterward in its retail and housing sectors.
“We’re in a pandemic. We need work, we need to live,” said Susan Yu, who held a “We need jobs” sign.
SFWD opposers accused the counterprotesters of being paid, a notion the ralliers and the project developers denied.
“The opposition is effectively denying Flushing affordable housing, 3,000+ permanent jobs, new public waterfront space and a traffic-alleviating road network that we provide at NO COST to the taxpayer,” the FWRA, LLC, the developers behind the proposal, told the Chronicle in an email. “No other project, public or private, is able to provide that for Flushing. We’ve been working towards a community-driven plan for this waterfront since 2004. We won’t stop fighting for Flushing and for a better future.”
Despite the positive sentiments he voiced at the hearing, Koo has not revealed how he will vote for the project. The City Council has six weeks to make a final decision on the SFWD, though a date has yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.