Following an announcement that masks will no longer be required outdoors on school grounds starting this week, a second update is expected to come Friday regarding indoor masking.
Last Friday, the city Department of Education announced that public school students will not have to wear masks outdoors but that, for this week, masks will still be required for all students, staff and visitors inside schools.
“At the end of this week, we will evaluate the numbers and make a final announcement on Friday,” Mayor Adams said in a statement on Sunday.
As of March 1, there were 229 total Covid cases reported in schools: 158 students and 71 staff members.
“If we see no unforeseen spikes and our numbers continue to show a low level of risk, New York City will remove the indoor mask mandate for public school children, effective next Monday, March 7,” the statement continued.
A new guidance removing the requirements for masks and proof of vaccination will apply to restaurants, gyms and movie theaters.
On Sunday, Gov. Hochul announced the statewide mask mandate would end on Wednesday. Counties and cities instead would have the authority to enforce mandates.
Many saw Friday’s announcement about outdoor masking as a foreshadowing of the weekend’s news.
“I’m so pleased that we are able to make this exciting announcement and safely allow students and staff to remove their masks when outdoors at NYC schools,” said schools Chancellor David Banks on Twitter.
“Our schools have remained some of the safest spaces for students and staff, thanks to our gold standard health and safety protocol,” he said.
Catholic schools will no longer require masks in schools within the Archdiocese of New York, superintendent Michael Deegan announced in a written statement.
“Effective March 2nd, the wearing of a mask by an adult or children in all Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York will be recommended but not required,” the statement read.
“We will encourage the continued use of masks but will respect the choice of each parent and staff member. As part of our Catholic values infusion program, students learn we all have a moral responsibility for the good of all and must have respect for everyone.”
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) had written a letter to Mayor Adams commending him for seeking to phase out and reconsider mask and vaccine mandates but urged him to include children in the plan and extend it to within the schools.
“Although today’s news from the NYC Schools Chancellor about removing the outdoor mask mandate for our students is a step in the right direction, it’s not enough,” Ariola tweeted on Friday.
“This drop in the positivity rate has caused Governor Hochul to lift the indoor mask mandates across the state. Still, our children continue to be mandated to wear masks for over 6 hours a day, without a break.”
“Beyond the science, I have had conversations with educators who know that our youngest student population is at a disadvantage because they are not able to see how sounds are formed, as the mask creates a barrier for communication,” the letter continued.
Ariola ended the letter referencing her twin 6-year-old grandsons who she said do not know “what it is to attend school without wearing a mask” and who experience a “sense of panic” if they forget their mask.
“The anxiety and feeling of being ostracized for not having their masks is not an emotional feeling any child should have to bear and may have long term social and emotional effects,” she wrote.
Many parents said Friday’s announcement was a “baby step” toward prepandemic normalcy, and those who oppose mask mandates say they are getting “breadcrumbs” from the government. They vow to keep up the fight against mask mandates in schools and prevent future mandates.
Jean Hahn of Rego Park, an advocate with Queens Parents United, also fears the long-term mental health repercussions that mandates will have. In transitioning “back to normal,” she said, “we need a toolkit.”
“I don’t want children being bullied or picked on for either being or not being vaccinated or not wearing a mask,” said Hahn, adding that society, even for the kids, has become so divided and the issues so politicized.
“It doesn’t go far enough,” Hahn said of Friday’s announcements, adding, “We never should have had outdoor masking to begin with.”
Adriana Aviles, a schools activist and member of Community Education Council 26, said she is “super happy” about the news and that it’s “about time.”
Aviles said the mandate was “hypocritical” because adults do not have to be masked outside but kids do.
“I’m very happy that the kids actually have the same rights as adults to be unmasked outside for now,” she said.
Although she hopes it is a step toward removing the masks for students inside of schools, she understands some parents’ fear.
“I know there are lots of parents who are still just very scared and still want it as an option,” she said. “I don’t think it’s good for the kids, but at the same time, I’m kind of stuck with the parental choice and parental rights.”
Aviles is more concerned with vaccine mandates in schools especially as graduations approach. She says unvaccinated parents have “written off” being able to attend indoor sporting events or concerts and that PTA volunteers have not been able to participate either.
“We are planning graduations for eighth-graders and we don’t know what’s going to happen with the vaccine mandate because we don’t know if the venues are going to allow unvaccinated parents to come in and help and be a part of the graduation – that’s my bigger thing right now,” Aviles said.
Groups on both sides of the debate planned protests in recent days and have had to pivot based on the changing guidance.
A rally to end state school mask mandates was planned for Monday, organized by the group Parents for Mask Choice. It was in partnership with Queens Parents United and other groups as well as the #MaskLikeAKid campaign. Participants were to include congressional candidate Maud Maron and Benjamin Cardozo High School basketball coach Ron Naclerio.
Following the announcements, they updated their demands to go beyond masking and include no future return to masking, no vaccination mandates for sports and extracurriculars, welcoming all family members back into school buildings and resuming field trips, normal lunches and graduations.
Ultimately, the group decided to postpone the rally in light of the announcements.
“We are still fully committed to restoring true normalcy for all kids, who deserve nothing less,” Manhattan mom and organizer Natalya Murakhver wrote in an email. “We hope all NY districts and counties are committed to an #UrgencyOfNormal, too.”
The group Parents for Responsive Equitable Safe Schools is holding a rally on Wednesday, the day the statewide mandate ends, outside of city DOE headquarters, entitled #MaskingforAFriend. “Masking keeps all of us safe,” the flier reads.
The group penned an open letter to the governor, mayor, health commissioners and all those responsible for implementing Covid-related policy demanding safe learning environments. It calls for regularly posting data, implementing data-driven policies for ventilation and masks, using testing to prevent the spread of the virus, creating a plan for future surges, addressing the “misguided pressure to return to ‘normal,’” enforcing isolation periods and offering vaccines and boosters at schools.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday that most Americans live in places with low Covid transmission and that healthy people no longer need to mask indoors.
“We welcome these long-needed new metrics for a safe off-ramp from universal masking,” the American Federation of Teachers stated in a press release on Friday.
“The CDC’s guidance is informed by science, not politics, and sets us on a path to a new normal in schools and other public places,” the AFT said. “By using an analysis of hospitalizations in addition to community transmission, school districts, in collaboration with educators, staff and families, can decide when to ease mask requirements—and we would urge everyone to apply it.”
United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew responded to the news: “We are very happy to see that the numbers are going in the right direction.”
“We will confer with our own independent doctors, look at the data from take-home test kits and random in-school testing this week, and make sure all of that is taken into account as New York City reviews its own school masking policy,” he said in a statement on the union’s website.
