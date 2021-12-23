The president of the Old Astoria Neighborhood Association does not want residents of western Queens to underestimate the importance of an online public hearing being hosted by the city’s Department of Transportation on the evening of Jan. 12.
The DOT is weighing three proposals to redesign 21st Street between Hoyt Avenue and Queensborough Plaza in Astoria to better accommodate bus lanes and, according to the DOT, improve safety.
The 1.95-mile route has been identified by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority as a “priority corridor” in the draft of the Queens bus network redesign plan. It serves the Q66, Q69 and Q100 routes.
The city also has prioritized it as a Vision Zero priority corridor.
Richard Khuzami of OANA said any major changes to the corridor will have broad ripple effects. He hopes as many residents as possible sign up for the hearing, which will run from 6 to 8 p.m.
Khuzami said he was unable to attend a virtual meeting this past Monday morning but was informed that about 30 people participated. He is hoping for significantly more on Jan. 12.
“It’s extremely important, because 21st Street is the artery on which almost all activity in western Queens [relies],” he told the Chronicle in a telephone interview. “It controls all the traffic and people in western Queens, especially now that Crescent Street can’t control volume. It is very important that everyone can attend this meeting. It will involve everyone’s quality of life,”
Those wishing to register for the Jan. 12 meeting can do so online at bit.ly/303teqW.
The DOT’s illustrated 55-slide presentation can be viewed and downloaded online at on.nyc.gov/32iP8HK. It provides photos and renderings of the three plans being examined.
It also lists the perceived pros and cons of each plan.
Proposal 1 would give buses access to curbside bus stops. Buses also would set green lights to get buses through intersections before other traffic.
Option 2, which Khuzami believes is the DOT’s preferred alternative, would have bus lanes offset from the curb and not eliminate parking; but it also would reduce 21st Street to one travel lane in each direction.
Option 3 would have bus lanes running down the two center lanes of 21st Street with bus stops on islands off to the buses’ right side. Street traffic would run in lanes between the bus stop islands and the curb.
Khuzami said a lot of the people his organization has surveyed would prefer what they are unofficially calling “Option 4,” which would implement the changes of Option 1, but only be enforced during morning and afternoon rush-hour periods.
Some bus stops along 21st would be eliminated or moved to provide for better spacing and faster travel time.
A number of left turns from 21st also would be eliminated, but left-turn lanes would be added in a handful of places. And all changes would have to accommodate delivery trucks and emergency vehicles.
