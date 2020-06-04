Howard Beach resident Giovanni Adamo is slowly learning how to do simple tasks: Walk on his own, use the bathroom and drive a car.
While it might be unusual for a 57-year-old man to be relearning basic functions, for him it’s all part of a protracted fight with coronavirus. Adamo’s recovery from a chain reaction of medical problems that kept him hospitalized for over a month is anything but ordinary.
“I went through everything you could imagine over there, you know? So my goal is to get back to a normal lifestyle, that is to say, it’s going to be a long recovery,” said Adamo.
On March 17, Adamo arrived in urgent care for COVID-19 testing after running a high fever, with severe coughing. A few days later, before he could get his results back, his breathing became labored, so his family took him to Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
After he got a positive diagnosis, doctors gave him hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin and decided that he needed to go on a ventilator. Nine days later the doctors attempted to take him off the ventilator, but only a few hours proved that he was not ready. He was put back on shortly after.
“I don’t remember getting to the hospital. But then little by little everything started coming back and it was like one step forward, two steps back,” Adamo said.
Four days later, Adamo was taken off the ventilator for a second time, but had not recovered mentally. He had accrued ICU psychosis, a form of disorientation from the loss of consciousness that results from intubation. In a phone call to his family, he told them that he was outside the hospital waiting for them to pick him up when he was really still in a hospital bed.
But even after the psychosis wore away, and he was getting ready to leave the hospital, he was not out of the woods. Adamo came down with a really severe case of pneumonia.
“Doctors [said] they don’t know if he’s gonna make it through that. Cause it was really, really severe,” said his son Jerry Adamo.
During his bout of pneumonia, Adamo’s lung collapsed, and he required a chest tube. At the same time he developed blood clots, not from the ventilation, according to doctors, but from the virus.
In response to the clots, doctors put him on blood thinners, but the blood thinners caused bleeding in his brain.
As Adamo faced his toughest battle from a collapsed lung due to pneumonia, blood clots and brain bleeding, the tides began to turn. The antibiotics began to beat the pneumonia and doctors got his brain bleeding under control.
He was finally released from the hospital on May 10 — Mother’s Day. After 46 days of hospitalization, Adamo finally made it out. He had lost about 30 pounds.
“I guess it’s faith over fear. But I didn’t think about what I had. I just kept moving on. You think about your family and what you want to do when you get out of there. That’s what really kept me going,” Adamo said.
While his recovery gave relief to his family and amazed doctors, it came with a sad reality as well. Adamo’s father passed away suddenly during his battle with pneumonia. His father was diagnosed with late-stage cancer, and suffered cardiac arrest after a week in the hospital and died.
After he was released from the hospital, Adamo still required a 12-day stint at Glen Cove Rehab. Now that he’s home, he gets physical therapy several times a week, and still requires help from his family for basic functions.
“He can walk like maybe a few feet. And that’s about it. He gets really, really winded,” said his son Jerry.
According to Jerry, who works remotely in IT for the city Health Department, he, his brother and his mom have all split up the tasks of taking care of Adamo to make it manageable.
Adamo said that he’s just focused on getting back into the rhythm of life.
“I’d like to be able to walk on my own, drive, do things around the house, pay the bills — that kind of stuff,” he said. “It’s gonna be a slow recovery, but I’m getting there, putting up a good fight.”
