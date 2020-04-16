“We started to notice very early on an increase of targeted crimes and just ugliness that we were seeing on the ground against Asian Americans,” said Ron Kim (D-Flushing). “I think as Asians, as immigrants, as minorities, we know the difference between microaggressive behavior that’s always been around us and deep-seeded hatred that just needed a little bit of triggering.”
In an effort to build solidarity between communities, especially Asian American sand Latino Americans, facing discrimination and xenophobia during the pandemic, state Assembly Asian Pacific American Task Force Co-chairpersons Kim and Yuh-Line Niou (D-Manhattan) created a weekly virtual town hall, the first of which occurred on Monday, April 13 evening.
“I can’t believe some of the stories that I am hearing on the ground,” said Niou. “My friend, who is a nurse, was called a ‘chink wh--e’ and was told not to touch somebody when she was trying to save their life just because she was Asian. She was told she was the person who brought the coronavirus and this was all her fault that this person was sick. One of my delivery workers ... was dropping off a bag of food and a person saw that this person was Asian and spat on their face, in their eye. This is a time when this conversation is so, so important.”
The focus of the first meeting was to address the need to support essential workers from immigrant communities through the pandemic, especially undocumented workers.
Carina Kaufman-Gutierrez, deputy director at the Street Vendor Project, expressed concerns for the sidewalk small business, a majority of which are owned by undocumented immigrants, that have seen an 80 to 90 percent sales drop during the outbreak.
“The majority are cash-economy workers, meaning there’s not payroll accounts, there’s not end-of-day accounts for people to be able to use to apply for small business loans, unemployment insurance, paid sick leave,” she said. “A lot of the loans and grants offered to small businesses are not meant for street vendors, so this is already compounding a dire situation.
“We’re also seeing that for vendors who stopped working, New York City real estate is seizing this moment to try and displace vendors from their spots in an incredibly fast and quiet method,” continued Kaufman-Gutierrez, who said that in the previous week a Manhattan building owner issued a proposal to replace a site that is home to six street vendors with public benches. “The community board meeting was online, so the vendors weren’t able to participate. We recorded testimony and were able to submit on their behalf, but there’s a real digital divide happening right now.”
Carlyn Cowen, a chief policy and public affairs officer at the Chinese-American Planning Council, stated that, as a result of the pandemic, senior immigrants are limited in their access to necessary goods.
“In a time where we have spent the last couple of years telling community members not to open their doors for somebody they don’t recognize, particularly somebody who might be associated with the government or [Immigrant and Customs Enforcement], we have seniors making the choice between opening their door for a stranger that they’re scared of and getting a meal that they need at home,” Cowen said. She also expressed concerns that homebound members, in addition to limited nutritional and social resources, are limited in language and medical access.
“I think the whole goal we’re trying to put together is how do we lead with empathy at a time of high stress and at a time when it’s easy to scapegoat others,” said Kim. “That’s what we’re trying to do today by building an Asian, Latinx, Hispanic and Chinese and Korean solidarity effort to show the world that we can rally around people who are suffering the most, and that’s how we build, how we overcome hatred.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.