Lawmakers and advocates gathered outside the Queensboro Correctional Facility in Long Island City on Tuesday to condemn a directive from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision that would limit the package delivery rights of inmates.
Under the new directive, families can no longer directly send care packages, home-cooked meals, fresh fruits or some religious items to their incarcerated loved ones.
Assemblymembers David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria) joined state Sen. Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn) and advocacy organizations, families, and formerly incarcerated persons for the press conference.
Weprin called the DOCC’s directive “heartless.”
“This past weekend, throughout the nation, families came together to eat a home-cooked meal with their loved ones but many families were left incomplete,” said Weprin.
“In our great state of New York, DOCCS has erected a wall between incarcerated people and their families,” he said.
The agency, he said, claims it is dangerous for families to directly give their loved ones a home-cooked meal, a Jewish tallit prayer shawl, a Qu’ran, laundry detergent or tampons, and that commissaries are filled with daily essentials, but his office has received “consistent complaints to the contrary.”
Weprin, chair of the Assembly’s Correction Committee, and Salazar, chair of the Senate Committee on Crime and Correction, are working on legislation with a coalition of families, advocates and formerly incarcerated people, to end package bans.
Directive 4911A aims to limit contraband and in turn decrease facility violence.
Mamdani said the measure “heightens the isolation of individuals who are incarcerated and we know that isolation is a precipitating factor for violence.”
Groups that were represented included including representatives from Release Aging People from Prisons, Center for a Community Alternative, Tzedek Association, Alliance of Families for Justice, the #HALTSolitaryConfinement Campaign, Sing Sing Family Collective, New Hour, the Corrections Association of New York and Katal Center.
“Food packages are essential to the men and women inside because foods they receive from DOCCS are not nutritious,” said Theresa Grady, a representative from RAPP whose husband, 68, is incarcerated.
“Forever, the families have provided healthy food like fresh produce. We provide all the warm clothes for winter. Although it was always costly to us, at least we could shop at local stores and bring it ourselves on visits or send it through the mail. We do the best we can but with DOCCS’ new ban on care packages from home, it’s a lot more expensive to use these vendors and they don’t carry everything we need.”
She called the move punitive and said it was “an excuse to retaliate against incarcerated people.”
Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst) said the timing was especially cruel.
“Just a few short days after many celebrated Thanksgiving, and a few short weeks until many will celebrate the winter holidays, DOCCS continues to restrict delivery rights of people incarcerated at Queensboro Correctional Facility,” González-Rojas said.
