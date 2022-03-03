Oleg Sakhno last week was in the Keuka Kafe, a wine bar he and his wife, Olga, own in Forest Hills. He said in a phone conversation that he was eagerly awaiting a shipment from his native country.
“We just ordered Ukrainian wine, which is not very easy to find,” he said. “We’re going to be selling it and all of the proceeds, 100 percent, will be going to some relief organizations that we know are doing work on the ground. I hope it arrives.”
It did, along with some Ukrainian beer.
Olena Jennings, a writer from Astoria, in 2020 helped translate a book, “Absolute Zero,” by former Ukrainian soldier Artem Chekh.
“It was about the war that was already going on,” Jennings said. “He was in the army and wrote about his experiences on the front. I was in touch with him before all this started. He had just finished a new book.
“But I haven’t heard from him since that email. So I think he’s fighting again.”
The Ukrainian community in the World’s Borough has been on edge since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 after months of posturing and a military buildup on the border.
People on the ground in Ukraine continue posting scenes from the war online to keep the world informed, including, on Twitter, videos of dead Russian fighters, Ukrainian civilians trying to stop advancing Russian vehicles, burning buildings hit by ordnance and Russian tanks with soldiers atop them.
The heavily outmanned and outgunned Ukrainian military after nearly a week had not lost a single major city and at times has brought attacking columns to a standstill, forcing the Russian Bear to pay for every inch of territory in blood.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, defiantly refusing to leave his capital, has become an international hero.
Sakhno was born in Ukraine when it was part of the old Soviet Union. His wife is from Odessa.
“I am not a Ukrainian national,” he said. “Since I left the country when I was 32. I was stripped of my Soviet citizenship. I’m an American citizen.”
Among family and friends still there is a cousin who on the first day of the invasion was already hearing gunfire.
“I’m very scared,” Sakhno said. “Just like the rest of the world, I watched the preparation for it. I’m one of the people who into the last moment thought it was a bluff of some grand proportions. I could not imagine it was happening because there was absolutely no provocation.”
“I deeply hoped it wouldn’t come,” Jennings said. A writer, she has published an essay on the invasion and also written poems that she said were to be read on March 2 at a gathering at the Ukrainian Museum in Downtown Manhattan.
“I still have a lot of friends there,” Jennings said. “My grandparents emigrated to the United States after World War II as political refugees. My mother was born in a displaced persons camp. They moved to Wisconsin, and I later moved to New York.
“I guess my hope was so much that I was surprised by it. I’m really saddened. It was an unprovoked attack. I’m just worried about my friends there. I saw that there was something just a few blocks from where their mother lives. And then I have friends in Kyiv who are trying to leave ... I feel really frightened by this.”
The website for Sakhno’s restaurant has links for agencies carrying out relief operations at keukakafe.com [for other relief efforts, see separate story]. And he admits to feeling pessimistic about the near future. He thought Russian dictator Vladimir Putin might arrange a false flag operation such as Germany did at Gleiwitz on the Polish border in 1939 as a pretext to invade.
“They didn’t even do that,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it until the last moment.” He said Ukrainians have nothing against Russians.
“They’re calling Ukraine a Nazi country,” Sakhno said. “Ukraine selected a president who is Jewish by an overwhelming landslide. About 73 percent of the country voted for this guy who actually never thought he’d be a wartime president. He’s a Ukrainian Jew, just like me.”
Sakhno said given his name and the fact that he can speak and read Russian as well as Ukrainian, some don’t realize he is Ukrainian.
“Like anybody from the Soviet Union, we were part of an empire,” he said. “You speak English, but you are not from England ... We all spoke Russian.”
He was disappointed by the initial response from the West, including President Biden’s speech when the invasion began on Feb. 24.
“I’m a naturalized American citizen,” he said. “I’ve lived here 32 years. I’m very proud of my country, my new home. And I always had the idea, the impression that whoever the president was in the White House, Democrats or Republicans, that the United States was always strong when it came to protecting people around the world.”
A famous Queens native has made national news for his stand.
Dee Snider, lead singer of the heavy metal band Twisted Sister, last week voiced his support upon learning that Ukrainian fighters were using the group’s 1984 hit “We’re Not Gonna Take It” as an unofficial anthem.
The Astoria-born rocker’s tweet has gone viral.
“I absolutely approve of Ukrainians using ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as their battlecry. My grandfather was Ukranian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can’t happen to these people again!”
Snider concluded his post with uncomplimentary — and borderline unprintable — hashtag references to Putin and Russia.
Sakhno said no one can be allowed to sit on the fence in their rhetoric or their actions.
“I just hope people in this country don’t look at this as if there’s two ways of looking at it,” he said. “This is just pure aggression. There is no ‘he said, she said.’”
Peter C. Mastrosimone contributed to this story
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.