Like everyone else, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has been slammed by COVID-19, and back in May, 25 members of the House of Representatives from New York and New Jersey —including five representing Queens — signed a letter to Democratic and Republican leaders in both the House and Senate to make sure $3 billion for the PA is included in the next round of stimulus funding.
Guardians of Flushing Bay, an environmental organization, is not opposed to the PA getting a bailout.
But its leadership is calling on Congress to make sure none of the funding goes toward the proposed AirTrain between LaGuardia Airport and Willets Point.
“While some of this funding may be critical to stabilize Port Authority operations, no plan for funding should be provided to the AirTrain,” wrote Rebecca Pryor, program coordinator for Guardians of Flushing Bay in a June 11 letter to House members and all four U.S. senators from New York and New Jersey. “[T]he AirTrain is an unnecessary boondoggle that will hamper economic recovery in our watershed, a region of Northern Queens that has been heavily impacted by COVID-19.”
She also wrote that given the COVID-caused drops in air traffic and rail ridership, “it is time to wholly rethink transit in the region.”
The representatives’ letter to Capitol Hill leadership does not mention the AirTrain specifically.
“While we understand that resources are needed across the board, a healthy, fully functional Port Authority is critical to our region’s recovery from this crisis,” their letter states. “Assistance will ensure that the Port Authority can continue operating throughout this crisis and serve more than 20 million people who live and work in the region as our nation recovers from the pandemic. The Port Authority also employs 8,000 workers directly, and its facilities support 1 million regional jobs. These jobs are essential to the economic recovery of our region.”
The request states that the money would drive $20 billion in additional capital for infrastructure projects in the next five years — including $10 billion in private investment — generating more than 100,000 jobs in the region.
Signatories included Reps. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn, Queens), Tom Suozzi (D-Suffolk, Nassau, Queens), Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn), Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) and Nydia Velazquez (D-Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn).
The PA’s plan calls for a train loop running between the airport and a station that would be built near the Willets Point-Mets No. 7 subway station and a nearby Long Island Rail Road station. It would run just inside the boundary of the Flushing Promenade.
The aim, the PA states, is to provide faster service between LaGuardia and Manhattan.
Environmental organizations and residents’ groups such as the Ditmars Boulevard Block Association oppose it.
