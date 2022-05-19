The Rockaway Beach saga continues as the city Parks Department and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a joint statement this week reiterating their partnership in reinforcing the shoreline of the peninsula and continuing work on the groins in the area.
It has now become a bureaucratic battle as lawmakers are imploring Parks and the USACE to consider community concerns.
In a statement last week, the USACE said it would be “as flexible as possible with work schedules to ensure that the work does not pose any safety concerns for beachgoers.”
Then, it issued the joint statement supporting the plan to prohibit access from Beach 92nd to Beach 95th streets and from Beach 109th to Beach 111th streets from Memorial Day weekend until July 15. Full beach access will be limited elsewhere, as well.
“The Summer 2022 operational plan that we collaborated on allows us to keep as much of the beach safely open as is possible, with only six blocks closed to sand access and swimming as construction moves forward,” the agencies said in the statement.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Congressman Greg Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) wrote a letter on Wednesday urging the agencies to hold a community meeting to publicly discuss construction plans.
“It is imperative that there is transparency and engagement with the entire Rockaway community,” the letter stated.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) expressed frustration with the “backtracking.”
“After weeks of playing the blame game, I’m not surprised that these government agencies agreed on a decision that does not support our residents, business owners, tourists, or economy,” she said in a statement.
“We’ve worked hard to make sure that the Parks Department will suspend rent collection for the boardwalk concessionaires from Memorial Day through July, but this is still not enough. We will continue to push for full beach access this summer, and closely monitor the project’s timeline to ensure the engineers meet the construction deadline of July 15 so that Rockaway’s shoreline can continue to serve as an attraction for all New Yorkers during the hottest months of the year,” Ariola continued.
John Cori heads the group Friends of Rockaway Beach and is co-chair of the Economic Development Committee for Community Board 14. He helped organize a rally last Sunday to keep the beaches open.
“They promised us that this, what’s going on now, would not happen,” Cori told the Chronicle. “They were supposed to do four groins over the winter and have them wrapped up before the summer season. They decided to add a fifth groin ... and they decided to do that one in a very poor geographic location.”
“This is just another bit of travesty that kills our businesses,” he added, noting that businesses stand to lose 15 to 20 percent of their sales.
Ziv Karasanti owns Rockaway Roasters, a coffee shop between 92nd and 93rd streets near a stretch where beaches will be closed.
“We’re always counting on the summer for the majority of our business,” he said. “It’s like a Christmas for us during those months.”
“This seemed like it was going to be the first summer where everything was going to be as normal as it can get and then they throw this at us,” he added.
