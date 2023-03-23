Advocates for the QueensLink plan to reactivate the old Long Island Rail Road Rockaway Beach Branch are keeping up the fight to bring more transit with park space, both of which are lacking in much of the area, despite the mayor’s backing of an alternative linear park plan.
The group held a town hall at MS 137 in Ozone Park last Thursday to get input and answer questions about possibilities and challenges.
The QueensLink team figures they have six to eight months before shovels are in the dirt for the QueensWay plan. Back in September, Mayor Adams announced $35 million for the first phase, which would run from Metropolitan Avenue to Union Turnpike in Forest Hills.
“With the fact that it hasn’t come to be yet, we know there is still a chance for us to voice ourselves so the mayor can hear that the people of South Queens want better transit,” said Paul Trust, community liaison for QueensLink.
In September, QueensWay plan developer Carter Strickland estimated work would begin in about a year.
Now, the underdog is continuing its efforts to get the ear of the mayor, gather political support and push for an environmental impact study. Last year, elected officials signed on to a letter calling on the governor to fund the study and a City Council resolution was passed calling for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to conduct it.
The QueensLink team wants to be heard ahead of the expected completion of the MTA’s 20-Year Needs Assessment, which is set to be completed in October and includes evaluating the reactivation of the line.
Aminta Kilawan-Narine, founder of the South Queens Women’s March and a Howard Beach resident, asked about the opposition to and competitors of the QueensLink project.
Referring to QueensWay, Trust said, “They are a very well-connected group and they have gotten the ear of the mayor very early on in his [mayoralty]. We unfortunately, despite multiple attempts to try to get our way to Mayor Adams, were not even able to get a meeting with the deputy mayor.”
Trust continued, “We said, ‘you know what? If they’re going to make that decision without what we consider proper community outreach, then we’re going to engage the community and let them speak their minds and let the mayor know that this needs to be part of the conversation.’”
Making voices heard to elected officials came up throughout the event. Several have supported the plan, including Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), who attended on Thursday, and Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Beach), who had a representative present.
Ariola said she has always been an “ardent” supporter of the plan and cited continued discretionary funding for QueensLink.
“With the way Queens is growing — more people are moving to Queens and we have more development in Queens — it’s never been more important to have infrastructure and transportation,” said Ariola.
Despite the mayor’s funding of the first phase of the QueensWay plan, which would be positioned toward the upper middle of the right-of-way, some electeds say the move would not totally derail the QueensLink dreams.
But QueensLink backers are a little more realistic.
“We’re like, ‘how is that possible?’” said Trust.
“How could you possibly build a $35 million, six-block stretch of park and not say that’s going to be used to stop South Queens from ever being able to have the upward momentum and equity it deserves? It’s completely going to stop it.” He continued, “That’s where we’re still waiting for an answer from all of our electeds to say, ‘if this is what is being told to you, how is this possible?’”
In attendance was Deputy Public Advocate for Infrastructure and Environmental Justice Kashif Hussain. He attended with community organizers from the office of Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.
“We highly support this project,” said Hussain. He suggested the team push for more support from the City Council.
That, they have. Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) introduced the resolution calling for an EIS along with Ariola, and Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) signed on to it.
Mike Scala, counsel and legal advisor to the QueensLink, asked instead that the Public Advocate’s Office step up.
“Hopefully the public advocate can put pressure on the mayor, whoever he needs to, to get it to move forward,” said Scala.
Miriam Bensman, senior advisor to the project, added, “We would welcome the public advocate’s help in getting through to more City Council members.”
The EIS is needed in part because there are still unanswered questions, like where the subway line would go underground and which end of Rockaway it would connect to.
The group prefers an MTA subway line over an LIRR connection because it would be more accessible and affordable.
Bensman spoke of the economic benefits it would bring, including bringing prospective workers down to the Rockaways, including to the hospital, and conversely for those traveling to doctors and other professionals from the south to Forest Hills, for example, where there are many.
Other economic potential lies in what could become of Aqueduct Race Track — which Gov. Hochul proposed be moved to Belmont Park — whether it be a convention center or a casino. The Rockaway Beach Branch could help there, noted Trust.
Brina Ciaramella is a real estate attorney and broker from Howard Beach and she attended in support of the rail plan.
“The QueensLink project will serve to enhance not only the quality of life for so many work and school commuters, but will also increase the attractiveness of these neighborhoods to potential buyers,” Ciaramella told the Chronicle. “No one wants to live in a transportation desert.”
She said she is often asked how close homes are to the train.
“I would love to be able to point and say to someone, ‘do you see that gorgeous, elevated park over there? Well, the train runs right alongside it.’”
Felicia Singh, a community advocate and Ozone Park resident, asked if there was any affiliation with the Fix the MTA plan, a package of bills introduced by Deputy State Senate Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) and Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria) that would prevent fare hikes, make riding the bus free and bring more frequent train service.
“This is going to take a while to be actually implemented in our community and how we can really push forward with equity now is through Fix the MTA,” she said.
Noelle Hunter, QueensLink designer and communications director, said the group supports the plan and has been in touch with Mamdani and looks forward to working with legislators — but is focused on “something very specific,” the infrastructure here and reactivating the right-of-way.
“We need transit investment all across the board,” said Hunter. “It shouldn’t be one project or another. We need everything we can get.”
A teacher from the middle school sat in and expressed the possibilities the train line could open up for students, particularly high schoolers.
And the commute times for Rockaway residents, which have been found to be the longest in the city, was reiterated.
“And right through the center of the borough is an unused transit right of way,” said Rick Horan, QueensLink executive director. “We understand that maybe not everyone appreciates the value of transit. Some people think parks are more important. You know, we happen to disagree. But the great news is that Queen’s Link incorporates both parkland and new rail.”
It’s about the participation, Horan said. “This should be a boroughwide decision, not something that, you know, one or two people make in the back room.”
